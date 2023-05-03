Shakti actor Vivian Dsena is married; kept his wedding a secret?

Vivian Dsena is reportedly a married man. The actor has been married to Nouran Aly over a year. Read on to know more...
Vivian

MUMBAI :Vivian Dsena, who has left a mark in the TV industry with his performances in shows like Shakti, Madhubala and Sirf Tum, is reportedly a married man. According to reports, the actor has been married to Nouran Aly over a year, but he didn't make an announcement about it. 

A source has stated that the couple tied the knot in Egypt and they had an intimate wedding. Another source said, “The two have been living together for over a year. Vivian is too old school to stay with someone out of wedlock.” 

Also Read: Manav Gohil takes metro to work to avoid traffic, save time

When a portal reached out to Vivian for a confirmation, he told them to contact his PR, but his representative refused to comment on it. 

In the past, in an interview, while talking about marriage, the actor had said, “Even if I get married, chances are bleak that anyone would know about it. Marriage is a private matter and it should stay like that... I am not likely to make an announcement about it on social media either.”

Dsena was earlier married to actor Vahbiz Dorabjee and they gor divorced in December 2021.

Well, if the report of Vivian and Nouran's wedding are true, we wish them a happy married life.

Also Read: I don't mindlessly follow trends, select clothing appropriate for me: Charrul Malik

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit: Hindustan Times 

