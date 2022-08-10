Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya’s this post about the upcoming track will surely leave us wondering

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. However, Shakti Arora entered the show recently and plays the part of Karan/Arjun, who has returned for revenge.

Previously, we see that Arjun and Anjali come to the Luthra house with a big shock for the family members. Rishabh is furious to see Arjun there and can’t express how much he hates them. Soon, Anjali tells them that they have seven days to leave the house.

The upcoming track of the show is going to be very interesting. We see that despite the family’s reluctance, Preeta has agreed to marry Arjun and is sitting in the mandap for the rituals alongside Arjun.

Rakhi seems happy with the union but there is no happy ending just yet. Prithvi arrives there, covered in a mask and holds Rakhi at gunpoint. Arjun rushes to save her, leaving the gath bandhan behind.

Talking about Sharaddha Arya and Shakti Arora who play characters Preeta and Arjun respectively, the actors have shared a post on their Instagram profiles that show that Preeta and Arjun are ready to get married.

However, what steals our attention is Shakti Arora’s caption as it really makes one wonder about how many times the couple have got married to each other.

Check out the post below and don’t miss out the caption:

Now according to the post, we now know that they are set to get married but will this wedding go smoothly? Will they even get married?

