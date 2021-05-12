'Shaktimaan' actor Mukesh Khanna REACTS to his death hoax

MUMBAI: Mukesh Khanna is a renowned actor. He played the title role in Shaktimaan and garnered huge fan following. He also reprised the unforgettable Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat.

The actor is in shock. His phone has been constantly ringing with people enquiring if he is alive. Speaking of the same, he told Times Of India, “I am fed up, literally fed up. I don't know what to say or do to rumour mongers who are out on such futile exercises which cause only fear, chaos and anxiety. Almost all my friends and relatives have called by now and one fan said he was relieved as he just had a terrible thing in his life when his mother passed away 20 days ago."

Further, the veteran actor said that Raju Shrivastav had also called him. "He said such a thing has happened to him too." Mukesh Khanna added, “I am glad that I am perfectly fine and such a rumour about me was terrible. It causes stress on not just me but my family as well.” Since many years, there have been fake news items on celebrities' health status. "I feel WhatsApp will close down if such news does not emanate from it," Mukesh Khanna said.

