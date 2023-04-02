Shalin Bhanot’s ex Dalljiet Kaur finds love again, to marry UK based Nikhil Patel in March and move to London with son Jaydon

The Kulvaddhu actress is all set to marry UK-based Nikhil Patel in March 2023. She will be moving to London with her son Jaydon.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 11:03
Shalin Bhanot’s ex Dalljiet Kaur finds love again, to marry UK based Nikhil Patel in March and move to London with son Jaydon

MUMBAI : Dalljiet Kaur who has been through a turbulent marriage with former Bigg Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot, has found love again. The Kulvaddhu actress is all set to marry UK-based Nikhil Patel in March 2023. She will be moving to London with her son Jaydon.


Also Read-If the role revolves around a mother, I'll gladly do it, but don't stereotype me just because I am a mother in real life: Dalljiet Kaur


Talking about her marriage with Nikhil who works with a finance company in London Dalljiet said, “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised.”


Speaking of how she met Nikhil, Dalljiet said, “I met Nick at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us.”


Also Read- Shocking! From Dalljiet Kaur to Nisha Rawal, these Television actresses refused to be abused further in their marriage and walked out


After dating for about a year, Dalljiet and Nikhil got engaged in January this year in Nepal. She was previously married to Bigg Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot from 2009 to 2013. Speaking of co-parenting their son, Dalljiet added, “aydon needs to have the most normal life and he can only have that if he has his people, including Shalin, around him. Shalin is more than welcome to meet Jaydon and I will bring him to India to meet him. He should know that his father loves him. Hamein iss bachhe ka sochna chahiye jiska koi lena dena nahi hai jo bhi jhagde hue ya nahi hue. Both of us need to step up as his parents and this is our chance. If Shalin gets married, I will be the one to introduce that girl to Jaydon.”


Speaking of giving her marriage a second chance, Dalljiet said, “My biggest fear was that I shouldn’t make a wrong decision. However, as I was picking up the broken pieces of my life, along with realising how much Jaydon missed having a dad, it was also about me missing a companion, which I didn’t feel earlier. I am in love with Nikhil and can feel butterflies in my stomach every time he calls me. I never thought this would happen. I always thought that I would marry first and then fall in love.”


For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Credit- bombaytimes

Dalljiet Kaur Nikhil Patel Bigg Boss Shalin Bhanot Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Kulvaddhu Qayamat Ki Raat Nach Baliye UK TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 11:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya narrates her sad story; Anupama stands teary eyed
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: The Pandyas forget the past, embrace each other
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Shalin Bhanot’s ex Dalljiet Kaur finds love again, to marry UK based Nikhil Patel in March and move to London with son Jaydon
MUMBAI : Dalljiet Kaur who has been through a turbulent marriage with former Bigg Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot, has...
Kiara, Sidharth to take 'saaat phere' at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace
MUMBAI : Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the nuptial knot at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan...
Kiara-Sid to reach Jaisalmer on Feb 5, families to arrive on Saturday
MUMBAI : If sources from the Bollywood and Rajasthan hotel industry are to be believed, actors Kiara Advani and...
Recent Stories
Kiara, Sidharth to take 'saaat phere' at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace
Kiara, Sidharth to take 'saaat phere' at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace

Latest Video

Related Stories
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls actress Chahatt Khanna a ‘trained liar’, says, “what was stopping her to make a complaint all
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls actress Chahatt Khanna a ‘trained liar’, says, “what was stopping her to make a complaint all these years?”
Audience Perspective! Netizens not happy with Vanraj getting back to his old tricks, want to see some changes in him
Audience Perspective! Netizens not happy with Vanraj getting back to his old tricks, want to see some changes in him
Exclusive! Shrenu Parikh talks about her new show Maitree being compared to Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and reveals how she feels
Exclusive! Shrenu Parikh talks about her new show Maitree being compared to Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and reveals how she feels coming back on set after a long break
Exclusive! In Anupama vs Maya Alpana Buch aka Leela from the show Anupamaa sides with this character more and here’s why
Exclusive! Anupama vs Maya, Alpana Buch aka Leela from the show Anupamaa sides with this character more and here’s why
Exclusive! Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se Actress Shaily Pandey had to unlearn everything she did before for her character ‘Sharaddha’, d
Exclusive! Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se Actress Shaily Pandey had to unlearn everything she did before for her character ‘Shraddha’, deets inside
Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Diksha Tiwari roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree
Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Diksha Tiwari roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree