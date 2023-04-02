Shalin Bhanot’s ex Dalljiet Kaur finds love again, to marry UK based Nikhil Patel in March and move to London with son Jaydon

MUMBAI : Dalljiet Kaur who has been through a turbulent marriage with former Bigg Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot, has found love again. The Kulvaddhu actress is all set to marry UK-based Nikhil Patel in March 2023. She will be moving to London with her son Jaydon.



Talking about her marriage with Nikhil who works with a finance company in London Dalljiet said, “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised.”



Speaking of how she met Nikhil, Dalljiet said, “I met Nick at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us.”



After dating for about a year, Dalljiet and Nikhil got engaged in January this year in Nepal. She was previously married to Bigg Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot from 2009 to 2013. Speaking of co-parenting their son, Dalljiet added, “aydon needs to have the most normal life and he can only have that if he has his people, including Shalin, around him. Shalin is more than welcome to meet Jaydon and I will bring him to India to meet him. He should know that his father loves him. Hamein iss bachhe ka sochna chahiye jiska koi lena dena nahi hai jo bhi jhagde hue ya nahi hue. Both of us need to step up as his parents and this is our chance. If Shalin gets married, I will be the one to introduce that girl to Jaydon.”



Speaking of giving her marriage a second chance, Dalljiet said, “My biggest fear was that I shouldn’t make a wrong decision. However, as I was picking up the broken pieces of my life, along with realising how much Jaydon missed having a dad, it was also about me missing a companion, which I didn’t feel earlier. I am in love with Nikhil and can feel butterflies in my stomach every time he calls me. I never thought this would happen. I always thought that I would marry first and then fall in love.”



Credit- bombaytimes