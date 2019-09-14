Sharda fails in her planning in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: Star Plus' daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Kay will witness a very crucial track in the upcoming episode.



Bajaj and Prerna's marital relationship is facing complications after Anurag's accident with Bajaj's car.



Bajaj and Prerna have complete trust in each other.



But Sharda plans to create problems in their relationship.



Sharda pretends to be sick to stop Prerna from visiting Anurag, but Bajaj asks Prerna be with Anurag while he takes care of Sharda.



Thus, Sharda's plan fails.



Prerna finally confesses her love to Anurag to bring him back to life.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.