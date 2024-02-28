Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal's CRITIQUE on skincare brand founder's arrogance; Says 'Thodi si arrogance nazar aa rahi hai'

Shark Tank India launched a new promo just a few hours ago. Shark Tank India 3 has recently featured several startups and enterprises on television. This week, the business reality show will showcase skincare startup Avataar Skincare Technologies proposing its business idea to Sharks and seeking investment.
Shark Tank India

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India 3 is gaining popularity for its innovative startup concepts and engaging pitches. The reality show is becoming more popular, with strong TRP numbers. The show's official social media handle recently published a new trailer, giving fans a sneak peek at one of the next pitches.

This week, the business reality show will showcase skincare startup Avataar Skincare Technologies proposing its business idea to Sharks and seeking investment. Saumya Misra, the founder of Avataar Skincare, entertained the Sharks with her colorful avatars during her presentation.

Upon entering the show, Peyush Bansal inquires, "Aap aise hi hote ho humesha? (Do you always behave like this?)" The founder playfully responds, "No, I can also act very professionally." The sharks burst out laughing. She highlights that Avataar Skincare is an app that provides laser therapy at home, allowing users to embody their own avatar.

The founder’s response captures everyone's eyes when compared to UrbanClap and VLCC, "Hume compare mat kijiye kisi se (Please don't compare us with anyone)," which lead Peyush to ask a tricky question, "Aap aise defensive kyu ho jati hai? (Why do you become so defensive?)." The founder stated, "We've built something that we should be proud of." Anupam Mittal commented, "Thodi si arrogance nazar aa rhi hai. (I see a bit of arrogance)." Namita Thapar inquiries about sales, and the founder reveals, "Abhi humm 60 lakhs kar rahe hai for the month. (Currently, we're doing 60 lakhs for the month)." Namita responds, "Toh pehle sales kyu nahi batai. (Why didn't you mention sales earlier?)."

The Sharks appear to be pleased by the young entrepreneur's strategy. Watch the latest episode to see if the judges' panel will be swayed by her compelling pitch and sales figures.

