Shark Tank India 3: Azhar Iqubal and Vineeta Singh disagree over a healthy snack pitch; latter says ‘Kya Gandi Advice Dete Ho’

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India 3 is gaining popularity for its innovative startup concepts and engaging pitches. The reality show is becoming more popular, with strong TRP numbers. After two successful seasons, the third season is here and new judges aka Sharks have joined in; Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqbal, Radhika Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala.

In the latest episode, a pitcher comes with a healthy snack option without compromising on the taste. They also mentioned that their snack is way healthier than the other products in the market. Vineeta, Aman and the others requested to taste the product. The pitchers then asked for 90 lakhs for 2.5% of equity in the company.

While Vineeta praised the taste of the product, Anupam said the pricing was quite high. Vineeta however said that the price was justified for the product quality. The pitchers then revealed that they requested their parents to let them have a temple wedding so that they could save money for their business. The sharks were left shocked and asked how much they could save and they revealed around 50-60 lakhs which they then invested in their business.

The pitchers then revealed that they are still struggling to make profit. To this, Azhar said that he was disappointed with this and said that they should shut their business. A shocked Vineeta then tells Azhar, “I don’t agree with him, it takes time to build a business and it’s okay” While other sharks agreed with her, Vineeta further said, “What is this Azhar, Kya gandi advice dete ho” Peyush then added, “A business takes at least 10 years to build”

