Shark Tank India 3: Beauty founder Vibhuti Arora has a question for Namita Thapar after the latter rejects her pitch

MUMBAI :Shark Tank India 3 is gaining popularity for its innovative startup concepts and engaging pitches. The reality show is becoming more popular, with strong TRP numbers. Namita Thapar gained immense recognition after her stint on Shark tank India. She was one of the most popular sharks and viewers loved her comments and her vibrant nature.

Also Read-The Kapil Sharma Show: Shark Tank India 2 judges grace the show, netizens say, “season is full of cringe…”

In a recent episode, businesswoman Vibhuti Arora failed to secure a deal. Namita questions Vibhuti that there are many face yoga videos online so why should she be following her? Vibhuti in reply says that most of the videos have been certified by her. She then took to her Instagram account to share her thoughts on Namita’s comments. In her post, she is heard saying, “If you tell a teacher that their students will become their competition, then how will we educate ourselves? Not every business is a competition, some businesses can be used as synergy to grow together. That’s how I see it.”

Vibhuti captioned the post writing, “It’s high time we change our thought process and insecurity and move towards progressive growth of society. Alone a single person can make a company but not an IMPACT!!! The impact comes together! I developed 80+ Faceyoga exercises that help women in their skin issues naturally with an aim to change the way we look at beauty! Wrote a book, launched @faceyogaschool_ to train teachers all over the world to take my vision ahead! And all I got in return was Namita Thapar saying ‘I created my own competition’ – like really?????? Vineeta telling me that I should change my brand name @houseofbeautyindia to @vibhutiarora_ hmmmmm . It’s high time women empower women and not see each other like a threat!”

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Dua to host the next season of Shark Tank India?

Vibhuti asked for Rs 1.5 crore in exchange of 5% equity, valuing her company at Rs 30 crores. To this, shark Vineeta said, “My feedback is your skincare products packaging is very disappointing compared to everything else around the brand.” Aman Gupta backed out because he was unclear about Vibhuti’s vision for the brand. “You are taking the business in two directions. You can come back in season four, but for now, unfortunately I am out.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress