Shark Tank India 3: How 'Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay' is revolutionising the huge Indian wedding industry!

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India 3 is gaining popularity for its innovative startup concepts and engaging pitches. The reality show is becoming more popular, with strong TRP numbers. Namita Thapar gained immense recognition after her stint on Shark tank India. She was one of the most popular sharks and viewers loved her comments and her vibrant nature. (Also Read: 'Shark Tank India 2': Aman, Anupam get into a shark-fight over an offer)

After two successful seasons, the third season is here and new judges aka Sharks have joined in; Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqbal, Radhika Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala. In the show’s latest episode we see the startup Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay who are not only reshaping the massive Indian wedding industry but also making it affordable and accessible.

50 year old Dayanand Darekar from Latur, Maharashtra has converted his mobile container into a unique marriage venue. He runs his business with Omkar Darekar and Sangita Darekar, having over 2 decades of experience in event management.

Dareka’s mobile container can also be utilised for emergency hospital setup, functions and events.

Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay' transforms into a 1,200 sq. ft wedding space, that can easily host up to 150 guests seated or 300 guests with floor seating. The A/C hall comes with a stage, mandap as well as a sound system completely equipped for a fun and memorable wedding experience. After organising nearly 40 weddings so far, the pitchers ask for Rs 2 crore investment for a 10 percent equity stake.

Although they don’t seal a deal with the sharks, Omkar said, “Appearing on 'Shark Tank' was a surreal and enriching experience for me. I gained valuable knowledge that could have only been possible through a platform like 'Shark Tank'”

(Also Read: The Cinnamon Kitchen unveils the secret to guilt-free indulgence on Shark Tank India 3)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Prokerala