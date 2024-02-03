Shark Tank India 3: How 'Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay' is revolutionising the huge Indian wedding industry!

Namita Thapar gained immense recognition after her stint on Shark tank India. She was one of the most popular sharks and viewers loved her comments and her vibrant nature.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 16:58
Shark Tank India

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India 3 is gaining popularity for its innovative startup concepts and engaging pitches. The reality show is becoming more popular, with strong TRP numbers. Namita Thapar gained immense recognition after her stint on Shark tank India. She was one of the most popular sharks and viewers loved her comments and her vibrant nature.  (Also Read: 'Shark Tank India 2': Aman, Anupam get into a shark-fight over an offer)

After two successful seasons, the third season is here and new judges aka Sharks have joined in; Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqbal, Radhika Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala. In the show’s latest episode we see the startup Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay who are not only reshaping the massive Indian wedding industry but also making it affordable and accessible. 

50 year old Dayanand Darekar from Latur, Maharashtra has converted his mobile container into a unique marriage venue. He runs his business with Omkar Darekar and Sangita Darekar, having over 2 decades of experience in event management.

Dareka’s mobile container can also be utilised for emergency hospital setup, functions and events. 

Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay' transforms into a 1,200 sq. ft wedding space, that can easily  host up to 150 guests seated or 300 guests with floor seating. The A/C hall comes with a stage, mandap as well as a sound system completely equipped for a fun and memorable wedding experience. After organising nearly 40 weddings so far, the pitchers ask for Rs 2 crore investment for a 10 percent equity stake.

Although they don’t seal a deal with the sharks, Omkar said, “Appearing on 'Shark Tank' was a surreal and enriching experience for me. I gained valuable knowledge that could have only been possible through a platform like 'Shark Tank'”

(Also Read: The Cinnamon Kitchen unveils the secret to guilt-free indulgence on Shark Tank India 3)    

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Prokerala 

Shark Tank India Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Sony LIV BharatPe TellyChakkar ashneer Rahul Dua Rannvijay Singh exclusive Ghazal Alagh Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 16:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se actress Shailey Priya completes her show’s shooting despite being hospitalised
MUMBAI: Sometimes the world of entertainment is a very demanding place where artists don’t get a chance to even rest....
Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani picks up boxing as a new sport to stay fit!
MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a huge name in the world of television. He has been in the industry for more than a decade and...
Mannara Chopra reveals what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Johnas gave her during the shoe stealing tradition
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by...
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: From Shah Rukh Khan wearing a diamond necklace to Alia Bhatt wearing a plunging neckline gown; WATCH inside videos of the celebrations
MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a...
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The groom-to-be gets emotional and thanks his mother for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has become the talk of the nation and has even garnered a lot of attention...
Shark Tank India 3: How 'Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay' is revolutionising the huge Indian wedding industry!
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India 3 is gaining popularity for its innovative startup concepts and engaging pitches. The reality...
Recent Stories
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: From Shah Rukh Khan wearing a diamond necklace to Alia Bhatt wearing a plunging neckline gown; WATCH inside videos of the celebrations
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shailey Priya
Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se actress Shailey Priya completes her show’s shooting despite being hospitalised
Arjun Bijlani
Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani picks up boxing as a new sport to stay fit!
Mannara Chopra
Mannara Chopra reveals what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Johnas gave her during the shoe stealing tradition
Kavya
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Audience Verdict! Kavya is becoming a typical saas-bahu drama, what about her IAS ambitions?
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Did You Know? Sumit Singh’s mother was a part of the Indian Armed forces!?
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: Pakhi is demoralizing herself by trying to get intimate with Titu, netizens say ‘She is making a joke...’