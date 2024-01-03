Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar shocked at business offering beauty services at Rs 49, Vineeta cannot believe it

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India 3 is gaining popularity for its innovative startup concepts and engaging pitches. The reality show is becoming more popular, with strong TRP numbers. Namita Thapar gained immense recognition after her stint on Shark tank India. She was one of the most popular sharks and viewers loved her comments and her vibrant nature.

In one of the recent episodes, a beauty brand impressed all the sharks with his pitch. He stated that Indian women normally spend up to Rs 10,000 on beauty services like smoothening, keratin, etc, but his company provides such services at a nominal price of Rs 2000. He claimed that his company provides Keratin hair treatment for Rs 999 and waxing for just Rs 49. This left Namita shocked.

Vineeta questioned the pitcher about his earnings and he revealed, ““In off-season, around Rs 10-11 lakh.” and also revealed that his company earned Rs 2.46 crore.

Despite having a strong and impressive pitch, Vineeta said, ““Metros mein Rs 49 ka threading and waxing, ye toh P&L kabhi nahi work kar sakti.”

The new set of investors/sharks on Shark Tank India include Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Ritesh Agarwal, Radhika Gupta, Varun Dua and Ronnie Screwvala.

