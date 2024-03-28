Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar thrilled by 'Phar-maa' label, Anupam Mittal's comment adds a humorous twist

Among the show's sharks is Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She gained notoriety on the show for her sharp one-liners and her competitiveness.
Namita

MUMBAI : Shark Tank India 3 never fails to generate excitement with its creative pitches, intense confrontations between the sharks, and humorous moments. Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals is among the show's sharks. She gained notoriety on the show for her sharp one-liners and her competitiveness.

Namita posted a photo of herself with her favorite label from this season, "Phar-maa," on Instagram as the show's third season comes to a close. She wrote, “This is the last week of Season 3. I’ve earned so many labels but my favorite label by far is Pharमाँ :) I am so proud to be part of an industry/pharmaceutical sector that does such impactful work. This pic was taken during a pitch where the founder made this sign, especially for me. Will this help him get a deal from me? Watch Friday's episode to find out! Thx @sushantraut2.”

As soon as she posted the picture, Anupam Mittal commented, 'Season 1 me tumhara Naam Karan kiya. Give credit at least. (In Season 1, I gave you a name to you. Give credit at least).' Fans flooded the comment section with compliments. One user wrote, 'Classic!! Aesthetic!! Yeah, she’s the real woman who holds everything and wears an invisible crown.' Another user commented, 'I am out but I wish you the best!'

 


As the first Shark to quit a retail brand she invested in during the very first season of Shark Tank India, Namita Thapar accomplished a significant milestone. She earned a 3.5X return on her investment in Shark Tank India 3. Rare Planet had only four stores when it made its proposal.

They currently operate more than 45 locations. Although Namita has received criticism for saying that she is very picky about her investments, she has made it clear that she wants to make investments in fields in which she is an expert. She has also made contributions to the healthcare sector and served as an inspiration to others. Her presence on the Indian version of The Shark Tank has attracted notice and interest.

Credit- Pinkvilla
 

