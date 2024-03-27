Shark Tank India 3: After refuting rumours of ‘beef with Aman Gupta’, Amit Jain does not mention his name in list of favourite co-sharks

MUMBAI : Shark Tank India is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television. After 2 successful seasons, the third season has now begun. In this season the sharks are Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Oyo Room, Founder and CEO of Zomato Deepinder Goyal, Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) will be the judges of the show.

Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, who joined Shark Tank India in its second season has quickly managed to gain popularity for his attention to detail and focusing on people more than business. He recently had a AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit where fans asked him who his favourite shark on the show was, to which he replied, “Main apna favourite hoon!” He further added, “On a serious note, favourites are: Peyush, Ritesh (Agarwal) and Azhar (Iqubal). Least favourite: Itna toh apko pata lag gaya hoga.”

Later Amit was asked if still had any ‘beef with Aman’ as fans could see some noticeable tension between the two. To this Amit replied jokingly, “No beef, I am a vegetarian as everybody knows!”

During a previous episode, Aman had told Amit, “apka toh bahut naam kharab hai market mein” to which Amit replied, “Mera toh bahut hi acha hai, pucho founders se.”

A user then asked if the sharks get into fights while filming, to which Amit said, “The rules of nature say that sharks have a tendency to bite! If you know, you know!”

