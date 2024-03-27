Shark Tank India 3: After refuting rumours of ‘beef with Aman Gupta’, Amit Jain does not mention his name in list of favourite co-sharks

Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, who joined Shark Tank India in its second season has quickly managed to gain popularity for his attention to detail and focusing on people more than business.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 15:53
Aman

MUMBAI : Shark Tank India is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television. After 2 successful seasons, the third season has now begun. In this season the sharks are Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Oyo Room, Founder and CEO of Zomato Deepinder Goyal, Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) will be the judges of the show.

Also Read- ALSO READ : Exciting! Shark Tank India 3: Judge Anupam Mittal Share glimpse with fellow Sharks; Says 'Still working 70 Hours'

Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, who joined Shark Tank India in its second season has quickly managed to gain popularity for his attention to detail and focusing on people more than business. He recently had a AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit where fans asked him who his favourite shark on the show was, to which he replied, “Main apna favourite hoon!” He further added, “On a serious note, favourites are: Peyush, Ritesh (Agarwal) and Azhar (Iqubal). Least favourite: Itna toh apko pata lag gaya hoga.”

Later Amit was asked if still had any ‘beef with Aman’ as fans could see some noticeable tension between the two. To this Amit replied jokingly, “No beef, I am a vegetarian as everybody knows!” 

During a previous episode, Aman had told Amit, “apka toh bahut naam kharab hai market mein” to which Amit replied, “Mera toh bahut hi acha hai, pucho founders se.”

A user then asked if the sharks get into fights while filming, to which Amit said, “The rules of nature say that sharks have a tendency to bite! If you know, you know!”

Also Read- Must Read: Check out the transition of Shark Tank India judges from then to now!

What are your thoughts on Amit’s replies? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress

 

 

 

Shark Tank Indian Shark Tank Reality show investors Business Reality Show Amit Jain aman gupta Namita Thapar Peyush Bansal Anupam Mittal Vineeta Singh TellyChakkar Radhika Gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 15:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
*XG announce latest single WOKE UP to release on May 21! *
MUMBAI : Hip-hop / R&B-inspired girl group XG announce the release of their 5th single "WOKE UP", set to release on...
Showtime actress Mouni Roy drops new glam and hot avatar from her latest photo shoot
MUMBAI : Mouni Roy started her career with the popular saas-bahu saga 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and later went...
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan completes 1000 episodes
MUMBAI : At a time when some shows barely last a few weeks, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production Udaariyaan has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Nivaan Sen celebrates first Holi with wife after matrimony - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Actor Nivaan Sen came into the television industry as a contestant in Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj and won an award...
’Girls Night is an ode to the friendship I share with my girlfriends!’ : Dot. unveils the much-anticipated music video of her latest hit single
MUMBAI: Actress-singer Dot., whose real name is Aditi Saigal, has unveiled the much-anticipated music video of her...
Audience is in awe of Ankita Lokhande's Performance As Yamunabai In ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. Here Is The proof!
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande's Raw And Powerful Performance As Yamunabai in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' wins audience,...
Recent Stories
XGALX
*XG announce latest single WOKE UP to release on May 21! *
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan completes 1000 episodes
Nivaan Sen
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Nivaan Sen celebrates first Holi with wife after matrimony - EXCLUSIVE
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘Madhav’s ruffled equation with his wife and sweet bond with Abhira is his X-factor’, says Sandeep Rajora - EXCLUSIVE
Anupam Mittal
Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal loses his temper as pitcher disrespects Peyush Bansal; Says ‘Bhai sahab kis liye aaye hai aap yaha’
Melooha
Melooha’s vision to personalize astrological guidance generates intrigue on Shark Tank India 3
Sonam Kapoor
Top global art museum Tate Modern London inducts Sonam Kapoor!