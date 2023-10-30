Exciting! Shark Tank India 3: Judge Anupam Mittal Share glimpse with fellow Sharks; Says 'Still working 70 Hours'

The makers have given viewers a first look at the new judges and an additional chance for students to present their ideas to the sharks. Anupam Mittal recently posted a picture to social media that offers yet another look at the upcoming season. Fans were captivated by the photo's text.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 15:51
Shark Tank India 3

MUMBAI : The third season of Shark Tank India is scheduled to premiere in 2019, and the makers have given viewers a first look at the new judges and an additional chance for students to present their ideas to the sharks. Anupam Mittal recently posted a picture to social media that offers yet another look at the upcoming season. Fans were captivated by the photo's text.

Also read: Wow! Shark Tank India Season 2: Namita Thapar reveals start-up achieves remarkable 5 times sales growth

Alongside fellow sharks Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, and Amit Jain from Shark Tank India sets, recently shared a selfie. "After all these years, still working 70-hour weeks," the shark said in the post.

Take A Look:-

Despite his success in a particular field, Anupam Mittal stated that he is committed to creating a dream for ambitious business owners in the industry. His efforts to make this happen are intense.

Comments on the show proved to be a source of excitement for fans. However, a fan questioned the shark about how his time on the sets differs greatly from that of an employee. In response, Anupam said, "I was an employee once but treated my job the same as I do now", implying that hard work and devotion are necessary for any profession, regardless of one's identity, especially in the corporate world.

On the Shark Tank India panel, in addition to Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Amit Jain, there will be another judge. The founder and CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, will be honored on the program. The founder of OYO and another judge, Ritesh Agarwal, will also appear on the program. The third season of Shark Tank India will debut in January 2024.

Also read: Must Read: Check out the transition of Shark Tank India judges from then to now!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood, and the OTT medium.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Ritesh Agarwal Geetansha Ashneer Grover Anupam Mittal aman gupta Ghazal Alagh Namita Thapar Peyush Bansal Vineeta Singh Amit Jain Azhar Iqubal Leaders of Asia Award Business World 40 Fortune India 40 Forbes India 30 and Forbes Asia 30 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 15:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Chand Jalne Laga fame Kanika Mann's throwback audition video will leave you awestruck with her talent
MUMBAI : Kanika Maan is best known for her roles in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Rocky Mental, and Amrika My Dream.She...
Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here what the actress shared
MUMBAI : Actress Ananya Panday is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the industry, she is...
Wow! Bhaglakshmi's Rohit Suchanti's achieves this milestone, check it out
MUMBAI : Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his...
Exciting! Shark Tank India 3: Judge Anupam Mittal Share glimpse with fellow Sharks; Says 'Still working 70 Hours'
MUMBAI : The third season of Shark Tank India is scheduled to premiere in 2019, and the makers have given viewers a...
Vanshaj: Finally! Vidur reveals Shobhana killed Prem
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Kavya: Oh No! Kavya and Adhiraj face challenges, Gets trapped in Kammo’s plan, Angry villagers gather in protest
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
Ananya Pandey
Wow! Is Ananya Pandey celebrating birthday with Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives?, here what the actress shared
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kanika Mann
WOW! Chand Jalne Laga fame Kanika Mann's throwback audition video will leave you awestruck with her talent
Rohit Suchanti
Wow! Bhaglakshmi's Rohit Suchanti's achieves this milestone, check it out
BIGG BOSS
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel get into a heated argument as the latter warns Abhishek to stay away from Isha asks him to stop playing with Isha’s mind and makes it clear that he is her boyfriend
Tannaz
Exclusive! Tannaz Irani bags Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Fahmaan Khan
Exclusive! I realized that I have a knack of directing and was inclined towards learning all what goes behind the camera: Fahmaan Khan
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Only three contestants nominated for this week; one of them to say “Goodbye” this weekend