Exciting! Shark Tank India 3: Judge Anupam Mittal Share glimpse with fellow Sharks; Says 'Still working 70 Hours'

MUMBAI : The third season of Shark Tank India is scheduled to premiere in 2019, and the makers have given viewers a first look at the new judges and an additional chance for students to present their ideas to the sharks. Anupam Mittal recently posted a picture to social media that offers yet another look at the upcoming season. Fans were captivated by the photo's text.

Alongside fellow sharks Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, and Amit Jain from Shark Tank India sets, recently shared a selfie. "After all these years, still working 70-hour weeks," the shark said in the post.

Take A Look:-

After all these years, still working 70 hour weeks pic.twitter.com/A9cnbRniGX — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) October 28, 2023

Despite his success in a particular field, Anupam Mittal stated that he is committed to creating a dream for ambitious business owners in the industry. His efforts to make this happen are intense.

Comments on the show proved to be a source of excitement for fans. However, a fan questioned the shark about how his time on the sets differs greatly from that of an employee. In response, Anupam said, "I was an employee once but treated my job the same as I do now", implying that hard work and devotion are necessary for any profession, regardless of one's identity, especially in the corporate world.

On the Shark Tank India panel, in addition to Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Amit Jain, there will be another judge. The founder and CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, will be honored on the program. The founder of OYO and another judge, Ritesh Agarwal, will also appear on the program. The third season of Shark Tank India will debut in January 2024.

Credit- Pinkvilla