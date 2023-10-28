Wow! Shark Tank India Season 2: Namita Thapar reveals start-up achieves remarkable 5 times sales growth

Among them was the creator of CloudWorx, a technological start-up, who managed to get Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar to sign a deal. The latter just provided an intriguing start-up update.
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India's second season, which debuted in January of this year, was an intriguing one in which many new startups were given a chance to earn deals from the sharks. Among them was the creator of CloudWorx, a technological start-up, who managed to get Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar to sign a deal. The latter just provided an intriguing start-up update.

Namita Thapar posted a photo from a conversation she had with Yuvraj Tomar, the founder of CloudWorx, on her official social media account. She revealed how revenues at his company had increased significantly during the previous 12 months.

The caption for Namita Thapar’s post states, "Yuvraj of @cloudworx.ai (3D apps for business) from Season 2 met me for a strategy discussion & I was thrilled to hear that he has grown his sales 5X in one year alone. FY 23 1.5 cr to 7.5 cr. We valued him for 12.5 cr & he completed a large fundraise at a much higher valuation."

In the comments section below, she added, "Excited to have Yuvraj work on projects for Emcure manufacturing, R&D & marketing teams!"

Even Amit Jain was impressed by CloudWorx's Yuvraj Tomar when he made an appearance on Shark Tank India. At ₹12.18 crore, he negotiated a deal for 40 lakhs with 3.2% equity.

On January 2, Shark Tank India Season 2 premiered on Sony TV. There were six judges on the show, Emcure Pharmaceuticals co-founder Namita Thapar,  Co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Car Dekho Amit Jain, co-founder of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal, co-founder of BoAt Aman Gupta, and co-founder of Lenskart Peeyush Bansal.

In January 2024, the well-liked program will make its return to television with its third season. This time around, the panel will include several new Sharks, including the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts Azhar Iqubal, founder and CEO of Zomato, and founder and CEO of OYO Rooms Ritesh Agarwal.

