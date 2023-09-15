Shark Tank India 3: Uff! Namita Thapar grooves to ‘Jhumka’ on sets post pack-up, says “My newfound love…”, watch video

She has a sizable fan following who love to see every post she shares and recently she shared a cute video where she seems to be teaching Aman Gupta to groove to the beats of the song ‘Jhumka’ from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Namita Thapar

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India has gained a wide recognition and popularity ever since it was launched in India and the sharks make sure to get the best deals to the viewers. Namita Thapar has been one of the most popular Sharks on the reality TV show. She has a sizable fan following who love to see every post she shares and recently she shared a cute video where she seems to be teaching Aman Gupta to groove to the beats of the song ‘Jhumka’ from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sharing the video of herself along with the other sharks having a good time after wrapping up the first day of shoot, Namita wrote, “We lead complex & stressful lives, Shark Tank India is not just a great platform for me to learn & contribute but also to have fun with dear friends. Today we got done with our first shoot weekend & had a blast on & off the set. My newfound love for dancing is thx to a friend who keeps nudging me to step out of my comfort zone & Sneha, a lovely friend who I dance with every weekend .. perfect workout for my body & soul !”

After two successful seasons, Shark Tank India is coming back with its third season and it is sure to be entertaining. The registrations for Shark Tank India 3 are now open since June 3rd and business enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and innovators, from all over India are invited to participate. Season 2 of the show invested a whopping 80 crores across 103 businesses.

Season 2 of the reality show was judged by Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, Peyush Goyal and Anupam Mittal. Let's see who the ‘sharks’ will be this year.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 

