Shark Tank India Season 3 Promo: Sharks express SKEPTICISM towards hair extension company products despite impressive sales figures

MUMBAI: With its thrilling episodes in which contestants propose concepts in hopes of receiving investment, Shark Tank India Season 3 is attracting attention. While fans desire to see innovative concepts and commercial transactions on the show, a new promo on the official social media account of the program provides a peek into one of the pitches.

A hair extension startup called The Shell Hair is prepared to present its ideas to the Sharks in search of investment in the latest promotional video that Shark Tank India released on its official social media accounts. The company's founder, Shelly Bulchandani, asserts that she raised capital of Rs. 9,73,000 from investors after beginning her venture with just Rs. 2000.

Namita Thapar queries, “What sets you apart?” Shelly responds, “Humari quality mein thoda farak hai. (There is a slight difference in our quality.).” Amit Jain said, “Nish hair ka jo bun aata h uska volume isse kaafi zyada hota hai. (The bun that comes with Nish's hair has a lot more volume.).”

Namita mentioned, “Ye tedhe medhe hai, there is no fluidity. (This is uneven)." After which Aman Gupta said, “There is a problem in the product, so it's uninvestable. (There is a problem with the product, so it's uninvestable.).” Shelly responds, “I don’t think so, there is any problem with the product. (I don't think there is any problem with the product).” The Sharks seem impressed with the sales figures but disappointed with the product.

The promo has the caption that reads, “Shelly Bulchandani, founder of #TheShellHair, is pretty confident about her mood-worthy hair extensions! Will this studentpreneur's confidence and sales numbers convince the Sharks to invest? Watch this week's #CampusSpecial episode to find out! Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV.”

On January 22, Shark Tank India 3 started welcoming six new judges to the panel. Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal are among the new Sharks. For this season's reunion, former Sharks Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain have also returned. For anybody interested in business and creativity, the show is a must-watch because it is a major deal for budding entrepreneurs.

