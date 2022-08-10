Shark Tank India: Wow! Namita reveals some secrets about Aman Gupta's Boat office as she does a surprise visit

Shark Tank India Season 2 is one of the most successful reality shows on television and one of the reasons is that the Sharks have a great bond offsets and get along like a house on fire.
MUMBAI:Shark Tank India is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.

In the last season, the sharks of the show were Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho), Aman Gupta (Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics).

This year, the Sharks were really tough as investors. They thought well and then invested in the pitcher.

The season did extremely well and the audience loved watching it.

One of the reason the show is very successful was because the Sharks really got along with each other and they have a great bond off –screen.

Recently, Namita who is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals did a surprise visit to Aman Gupta who is the Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boat and revealed to the fans that the office is a dream place to work in.

She shared a picture with Aman and captioned it saying “Visited Boat office, 5 floors at Hauz Khas Village what a vibe, what a fantastic culture created by Aman & team innovative, fresh, youthful with brilliant products for me to test & try .. & needless to say Aman and I always have a blast as we are truly ‘ek hi thali ke chatte batte’ in every sense”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loved Season 2 of Shark Tank India and now they are eagerly waiting for Shark Tank India Season 3.

