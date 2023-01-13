Shark Tank Season 2: Sharks Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal get into an intense argument over a pitch; netizens upset

Shark Tank India is currently one of the most loved business reality shows on television. Recently, on one of the episodes, Sharks Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal began arguing over a pitch given by an entrepreneur.
MUMBAI : Shark Tank India is currently one of the most loved business reality shows on television. The newest season of the show has been grabbing everyone’s attention as fans love watching with the interesting pitches and even the banter and arguments between the Sharks. Recently, on one of the episodes, Sharks Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal began arguing over a pitch given by an entrepreneur who was visually challenged.

Things got so heated, that they left the pitch after giving an offer. They even denied coming together on the deal. What happened was that during the first pitch, Vineet Saraiwala, a visually-challenged entrepreneur, gave an introduction to his brand ‘Atypical Advantage’, whose goal was to support people with disabilities to get jobs in reputed organisations. After hearing his pitch, Peyush mentioned that since Vineet already has many investors in his company, he is only keen to invest on his own. Whereas, Anupam joined hands with other sharks Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta to present an offer to Vineet.

  https://twitter.com/Cr07_suryA/status/1613217055368712192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1613217055368712192%7Ctwgr%5E9bbc3459c760a726df72ee2479bc6c787ea85696%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spotboye.com%2Ftelevision%2Ftelevision-news%2Fshark-tank-india-2-anupam-mittal-peyush-bansal-get-into-heated-argument-over-a-pitch-angry-netizens-ask-are-we-watching-bigg-boss%2F63bfec046bf0f95f1fe7bf08   https://twitter.com/RonitdDoshi/status/1613217349611716608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1613217349611716608%7Ctwgr%5E9bbc3459c760a726df72ee2479bc6c787ea85696%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spotboye.com%2Ftelevision%2Ftelevision-news%2Fshark-tank-india-2-anupam-mittal-peyush-bansal-get-into-heated-argument-over-a-pitch-angry-netizens-ask-are-we-watching-bigg-boss%2F63bfec046bf0f95f1fe7bf08

In the recent promo that was released on social media, it could be seen that Namita and Anupam were opposed to each other as they got into a heated argument. Shark Tank India Season 2 premiered on 2nd January on Sony Entertainment Channel.

