'SHE' is Pearl V Puri's PARTNER IN CRIME!

MUMBAI: Actors while shooting together often become the best of friends on the sets of the show.

They break bread together, have fun, and engage in fun banter. In the process, friends become more like family when they spend so much time together. The cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are very close, and that is evident from their off-screen chemistry.

Among the actors, Anita Hassanandani is close to most of her co-stars and is often spotted having a gala time with her co-actors and friends from the industry.

One of them happens to be actor Pearl V Puri, who starred in Naagin 3 and was Anita's co-star as well. Now, Anita and Pearl often keep making TikTok videos and apparently Anita and Pearl are partners in crime.

Take a look:

Cheers to stronger friendships!