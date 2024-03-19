Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe to KSG and Ankita Lokhande Jain; TV actors who were FIRED because of UNPROFESSIONAL BEHAVIOUR!

The recent case took place with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s leading actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. A number of shocking TV terminations and suspensions have occurred over the years; these are just a few examples...
Shehzada Dhami

MUMBAI:Collaborators in television series form close-knit families. There's a lot of time spent together, whether it's on a sitcom or some unique programme, and this may set the stage for a lot of conflict off-camera. A number of shocking TV terminations and suspensions have occurred over the years; these are just a few examples.

The recent case took place with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s leading actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. The two are said to be terminated because of them throwing tantrums and certain behavioural issues. Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani are said to have replaced them. 

Let us take a look at some more such examples...

Paras Kalnawat

Paras played the role of Samar in Star Plus show Anupamaa. Director’s Kut Productions has always mentioned that nobody is above the show, not even the producer. He was accused of breach of contract for signing a contract with rival channel for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Pearl V Puri

Pearl V Puri was a part of Meri Sasu Maa and was thrown out due to unprofessional behaviour reportedly.

Giaa Manek

Saath Nibhana Saathiya was one of the most popular shows on television and went on to become a cult show. Giaa played the role of Gopi Bahu but because she took part in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, the makers replaced Giaa with Devoleena Bhattacharya.

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover was a part of Qubool Hai which was an extremely popular show. He was famous for his character of Asad Ahman Khan however, he was apparently replaced by Raqesh Bapat in the show due to his unprofessional behaviour.

Ankita Lokhande Jain

It was in the year 2011 that it was reported that Ankita Lokhande Jain apparently gave a tough time to the makers of Comedy Circus. It was reported that she did not give enough time for rehearsals because of which the final act could not go smoothly. Kapil Sharma, who was her partner back then was also not happy because of her unprofessional behaviour. 

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 13:47

Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe to KSG and Ankita Lokhande Jain; TV actors who were FIRED because of UNPROFESSIONAL BEHAVIOUR!
