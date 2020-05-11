ShemarooMe launches in Singapore on Mediacorp’s meWATCH

MUMBAI: Strengthening its foothold in the Asian market, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, India’s leading content powerhouse, announced its strategic partnership with Mediacorp Singapore. The association will see the launch of Shemaroo’s OTT service, ShemarooMe on Mediacorp’s digital entertainment service, meWATCH targeting South Asian and local households in Singapore. This alliance further strengthens Shemaroo’s foothold in the international market and enhances meWATCH’s consumer experience.

With this partnership, ShemarooMe will be available to meWATCH’s subscribers across mobile, smart TV and Apple TV featuring an unparalleled offering of Indian movie entertainment across Bollywood and Bengali cinema for audiences across age groups and ethnicity – catering to not only the Indian diaspora but also local Malay and Singaporean audiences. The service is also poised to bring Bollywood premieres to meWATCH subscribers.

Commenting on the association, Ms. Kranti Gada, COO Shemaroo Entertainment said, “ShemarooMe and Mediacorp have come together to entertain the audiences and provide them with quality entertainment. Our focus has been to expand our presence in the global market and reach out to a wider audience base who appreciate Indian masala content. We are happy to cater to this growing community by integrating with a leading local partner such as Mediacorp and build deeper engagement with audiences in the country. This partnership will help us offer subscribers in Singapore a one-stop-destination where they have access to a wide variety of Indian content and build a connect with the local audience of South Asian region.

Anil Nihalani, Mediacorp’s Head of Digital Products & Technology, said, “We are always on the lookout for quality, engaging content to enhance our offerings. Mediacorp is delighted to partner ShemarooMe to bring to meWATCH audiences the best of Indian cinema, which is popular for its dramatic screenplay and infectious music.”

