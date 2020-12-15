Shillpa Kataria Singh and Arup Pal roped in for Star Plus’ Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

MUMBAI: Here we are back with another update from Star Plus’ upcoming show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead roles.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is bankrolled by DJ’s A Creative Unit who recently produced Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on Sony TV. The show is set in Punjab and it focuses on its narrative of an ordinary girl who faces various challenges in the dominant patriarchal and chauvinistic society. The show will also star actors namely Sooraj Thapar, Pankaj Kalra, Pyumori Ghosh, Khalid Siddiqui, Deepa Parab, Harsh Vashisht, Reema Worah, Falaq Naaz, Bhavna Chauhan, Eva Shirali and Anuj Kohli in pivotal roles.

The latest we hear that actors Shillpa Kataria Singh (Shree Ganesh) and Arup Pal (CID) have been roped in for the show. They will play Bhavna’s parents in the show.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani will go on-air from 21 November at 7pm taking the timeslot of Taare Zameen Par (Read here: Star Plus’ Taare Zameen Par to go through a timeslot change with the launch of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani)

