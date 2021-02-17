Shireen Mirza gets candid about Hasan’s marriage proposal on Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Shireen Mirza is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry. The pretty lady, who had confirmed dating an IT guy from Delhi recently, got the sweetest surprise on Valentine’s Day. Hasan Sartaj, her boyfriend, flew down to Jaipur and got down on his knees to propose to her. Hasan also met his future in-laws at their Jaipur home and spent some time with them.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress, who had been planning a surprise for Hasan in her hometown Jaipur by hosting a special lunch for him, herself got surprised when he proposed her with a diamond ring. She had invited Hasan to Jaipur and booked a five-star guesthouse situated at the heart of the city. Shireen shared with Times Of India, “Valentine’s Day has never been so special for me but this time, it became the most memorable one because of Hasan. Actually, I wanted to make him feel very special and booked this entire property. I had been planning this for more than two weeks with decorators, photographers and event planners, and wanted to do something brilliant on our first Valentine’s together.”

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohobbatein fame Shireen Mirza finds LOVE in THIS person

“He came a day before and checked into a hotel. On Valentine’s Day, I took him to the guest house, where we were given a royal welcome. Rose petals were showered on us, and the place was decked up with red roses and red coloured heart-shaped balloons, ensuring such a great feeling! When we entered, he was completely in awe and surprised,” she added.

But while Shireen had her plans, Hasan had his own plans to surprise his lady love and she was completely clueless about it. As they were about to sit down, Hasan suddenly got down on one knee, brought out a diamond ring from his pocket and popped the question. She recollects, “When Hasan asked me to turn around, I saw him getting down on one knee and asked, “What are you doing!?” And then, tears welled up in my eyes. Hasan asked me, “Will you marry me?” And I said ‘Yes’. It was the easiest decision that I’ve ever made. It was so much like what we watch in Bollywood films!”

Talking about her wedding, she said, “Marriage is definitely on our minds and we have spoken about it with our parents too. Most probably, we will get hitched this year itself.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Did you know Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza was supposed to be a part of Dabangg?

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA