Shiv Thakare enjoys Pani-Puri for the first time after Bigg Boss 16, check out

Shiv has also been part of Bigg Boss Marathi which he won he was part of the Mandali group in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Now that he is out, like other contestants, he is enjoying his time and glory after the show, meeting old friends and family and hanging out with the new friends he made in the Bigg Boss house.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 12:24
Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Shiv Thakare became the first runner up of Bigg Boss 16 and has won over the audience with his honest to God attitude. 

Also read: ‘Aapla Maanus’ aka Shiv Thakare meets This former Bigg Boss contestant, details inside

Shiv or ‘Aapla Maanus’ as he is denoted nowadays, was one of the strongest players of Bigg Boss 16 and became the first runner up of the show. His friendship with Abdu Rozik was adored so much, that now they have shipped their Bromance as ‘Shibdu’.

Shiv has been part of headlines ever since his stint in the recent Bigg Boss season and now fans are eager to know about his upcoming projects.

Shiv has also been part of Bigg Boss Marathi which he won. He was part of the Mandali group in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Now that he is out, like other contestants, he is enjoying his time and glory after the show, meeting old friends and family and hanging out with the new friends he made in the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, we saw him grace Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s housewarming party and congratulated the young girl on her success.

Now, it seems like Shiv has finally met one of the best friends of any Chaat Lover- Pani Puri and was seen indulging in the delicacy.

Check out the post:

What are your views on this?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakare Colors tv Mandali Sajid Khan Sumbul Touqeer Khan MC Stan Shalin Bhanot Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam Tina Datta TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 12:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss famed Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye 10? Read on to know more…
MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Faltu: Exclusive! Ayaan gets nostalgic about his cricket dream, will help Faltu fulfill hers?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced...
Taj Divided By Blood review: A grand web series with great performances, but it’s too long
MUMBAI :We have seen many period films that are made on a huge scale and budget, but when it comes to web series, we...
Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actor Sheezan Khan granted bail for a Bond of Rs1 Lakh!
MUMBAI :  The television industry got the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, passed...
Shiv Thakare enjoys Pani-Puri for the first time after Bigg Boss 16, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Shiv Thakare became the first runner up of...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora throw a lavish party for mom Joyce Arora, check out the stunning unseen pictures
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora throw a lavish party for mom Joyce Arora, check out the stunning unseen pictures

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss famed Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye 10? Read on to know more…
Bigg Boss famed Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye 10? Read on to know more…
Sheezan Khan
Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actor Sheezan Khan granted bail for a Bond of Rs1 Lakh!
Namita Thapar
Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar opens up about her 2 failed IVFs, says “for 10 years I couldn’t talk about it publicly…”
Gudiya Laundrywali and Rani to Show Their Thumkas with Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi on The Kapil Sharma Show
Gudiya Laundrywali and Rani to Show Their Thumkas with Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi on The Kapil Sharma Show
Uorfi Javed buys herself a Swanky new Car?
Uorfi Javed buys herself a Swanky new Car?
Ira Sone of Kumkum fame all set to make her comeback on Tv after 7 years with Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya
Ira Sone of Kumkum fame all set to make her comeback on Tv after 7 years with Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya