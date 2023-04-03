Shiv Thakare enjoys Pani-Puri for the first time after Bigg Boss 16, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Shiv Thakare became the first runner up of Bigg Boss 16 and has won over the audience with his honest to God attitude.

Shiv or ‘Aapla Maanus’ as he is denoted nowadays, was one of the strongest players of Bigg Boss 16 and became the first runner up of the show. His friendship with Abdu Rozik was adored so much, that now they have shipped their Bromance as ‘Shibdu’.

Shiv has been part of headlines ever since his stint in the recent Bigg Boss season and now fans are eager to know about his upcoming projects.

Shiv has also been part of Bigg Boss Marathi which he won. He was part of the Mandali group in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Now that he is out, like other contestants, he is enjoying his time and glory after the show, meeting old friends and family and hanging out with the new friends he made in the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, we saw him grace Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s housewarming party and congratulated the young girl on her success.

Now, it seems like Shiv has finally met one of the best friends of any Chaat Lover- Pani Puri and was seen indulging in the delicacy.

