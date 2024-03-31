Shiv Thakare reveals what went wrong on sets of his show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, ‘lost interest in the show…’

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game. Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show. Post that he was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he faced his fears and aced all the stunts and he was among the top five finalists of the show. He then made headlines for his participation in the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” where every week with his dance performance he impressed the judges and the audiences of the show.

Shiv was among the top 5 finalists in Jhalak but Manisha Rani ended up winning the show. Shiv had called the decision unfair and biased. However, Shiv opened up about a few shocking things that happened during the show. Shiv said, “I am the last person who gets affected by victory or defeat. I don’t take them very seriously. Jeeta toh theek hai haara toh bhi theek hai. For me what matters the most is my journey on the show. If I’m able to win 10 people in a show, I’ll be very happy. With God's grace a lot of people love me. There are things which I’m learning after becoming a part of this industry. The definition or right or wrong that we have learnt in books and seen in films is not applicable in the real world. My focus is always my work and to look forward to life.”

Speaking about a few wrong things that happened on the show, Shiv said, “There were few things that happened on the show which were beyond my principles. The makers of the show were right on their part, the things that are said on the show or are done to bring TRP for the show. Jhalak is not just restricted to dancing, woh sirf dance ke wajah se nahi chalta…It is an entertainment show . Jhalak was a terrific experience and I had a great time on the show. But there were a few things happening on the show behind the scenes which I did not find right. Mujhe sahi nahi lag rahi thi… and I tried to convey it. I was very confused as if I was not able to make them understand. I would discuss with others as well to understand where I was going wrong. After that I lost interest. Mera mood chala Gaya… I was never bothered about victory, I just lived in the moment and wanted to enjoy the journey. I did not feel about anything else but about my fans. They were giving everything, putting in hard work and voting for me.”

He further added, “I just felt a few things that would just happen before the performance was nothing but unnecessary poking. It was not right. I am a very emotional person and I do get hurt even with such small things. I think till the time I don’t change myself I’ll keep getting hurt. But I also know I won’t change myself. I am very attached to my shows as it is bread and butter. I look at the positive side of things.”

Credit-TOI