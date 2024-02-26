Shiv Thakare talks about his love for Farah Khan and reveals the project he is doing with Manisha Rani-Exclusive!

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He didn’t win the trophy but won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Post that he was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he faced his fears and aced all the stunts and he was among the top five finalists of the show.

These days he is making headlines for his participation in the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” where every week with his dance performance he impresses the judges and the audiences of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him who is his favorite judge and talked about his project with Manisha Rani.

How has your journey been on the show?

I am having fun and meeting many new people and have learned so many things good and bad. I am learning a lot and will use it in the next project.

Who was your biggest competitor?

Everyone knows dance here, look at Adrija no one can beat her and I think I am my competition, every day I learn new things and new dance forms and entertain the audience and the judges.

Who is your favorite judge on the show?

If I go the diplomatic way I would say all the judges, Malaika is so beautiful, and Arshad sir has his own vibe. Farah mam is like family even if she wasn't my sister she would be my favorite because she only speaks the truth which isn't shown; she talks so casually. Her personality is only like this: she is very upfront and she will tell things very clearly. She doesn't care if you feel good or bad. At times she even abuses the writer or the cameraman and that's fun to watch and sometimes it feels like what we wanted to say she is saying.

We have heard that Manisha and you are coming together in a project on Sony. Can you throw some light on it?

I have no idea, I haven't been offered anything as yet and I would love to work with her as she is very sweet and entertaining but until now I haven't signed the project.

Where do you see yourself in four to five years from now?

An actor in Hindi movies staying in a sea-facing bungalow and is a superstar and having two-three cars and people around him roaming with big personalities and is happy and staying with his mom and dad in the same house and his movies keep releasing.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv is a very strong contestant and the audience feels that he could win the show.

