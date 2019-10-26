News

Shivangi Joshi gets ROMANTIC while wishing Mohsin Khan a Happy Birthday!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Oct 2019 09:12 PM

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi look amazing as Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus.

Today Mohsin celebrates his birthday and along with his industry friends who have poured in best wishes for the actor, Shivangi, who is belived to be his girlfriend, though the duo have never confirmed the same took to social media to wish Mohsin all the luck and happiness on his big day.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Shivangi put up a series of her pictures with him where they have shot for some sequences together and looks like the love and bonding is only growing stronger as the pictures are so adorable and romantic!

Take a look:

We wish Mohsin a very happy birthday! Also, show your love for Shivangi Joshi in the comments below… 

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Kartik, Naira, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs grace the red carpet for ZEE5's...

Celebs grace the red carpet for ZEE5's Bharam premiere
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Tina Desai
Tina Desai

past seven days