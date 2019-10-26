Shivangi Joshi gets ROMANTIC while wishing Mohsin Khan a Happy Birthday!

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi look amazing as Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus.



Today Mohsin celebrates his birthday and along with his industry friends who have poured in best wishes for the actor, Shivangi, who is belived to be his girlfriend, though the duo have never confirmed the same took to social media to wish Mohsin all the luck and happiness on his big day.



Shivangi put up a series of her pictures with him where they have shot for some sequences together and looks like the love and bonding is only growing stronger as the pictures are so adorable and romantic!Take a look:

We wish Mohsin a very happy birthday! Also, show your love for Shivangi Joshi in the comments below…