Shivangi Joshi talks about working with Kushal Tandon in a upcoming project

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.

She rose to fame with her performance in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira and post that there wasn't any looking back.

She was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she faced fears and aced all stunts.

Recently, she made headlines for her performance in the serial Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka where she essayed the role of Aradhana.

But her chemistry with Kushal was loved by the audience and they became one of the most loved pairs of television, they are seen as one of the most iconic pairs of television.

Since the show has gone off - air the fans are demanding to see the two together on screen as they feel that the chemistry they shared was very fresh and new and the audience missed watching the pair.

Recently while interacting with the media Shivangi was asked if she would be seen by Kushal in any other project to which the actress said "I am thankful and grateful for the fans for loving us so much, there could be a music video coming out and some projects are under the talks but I can't reveal anything as of now but the moment anything happens you'll would know"

Well, there is no doubt the fans are waiting to see this pair all over again and there is no doubt that the project will be a massive hit.

