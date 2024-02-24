Shivangi Joshi turns heads with her a luxurious bag worth THIS whopping price

Despite keeping her private life hidden from the public, the actress frequently shares peeks of her location on social media. Speaking of her amazing style, she recently attracted attention for appearing effortlessly stylish at the airport.
Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is one of the most fashionable actresses on television and never fails to win over her fans with her sense of style. The actress has a large following of people who are constantly interested in learning about her life and are well-known for both her attractive appearance and performing prowess.

The actress posted a photo of herself at the airport to her official Instagram account. The photo makes it clear that the actress was rocking a casual appearance while traveling in style. She counterbalanced the style by matching an olive shirt to faded cargo pants.

The olive-green top, which nearly looks like a tank top, matches her silhouette. It would be easy to confuse this shirt for a tank top if it weren't for the clean pleats on one of the lower edges. She accessorized her casual ensemble with black sunglasses and white sneakers.

Shivangi Joshi's hair is left open and done in soft waves, which complements her laid-back airport appearance. The cosmetics and accessories free game is spot on.

Even more than her attire, what drew our attention was the bag she was holding. In the photos, Shivangi is seen with a Louis Vuitton sling bag. The price tag on this brown leather cross-body bag with many pockets, a strap that is fastened to a golden chain, and the Louis Vuitton tag will astound you. It costs an incredible INR 226,000.

The cost of the bag will cover your round-trip airfare to Europe. The Multi Pochette Accessories purse can be purchased from the brand's official website.

In the meantime, Shivangi Joshi was spotted in the TV show Barsaatein-Mausam Pyar Ka, alongside Kushal Tandon.

Credit- Pinkvilla

