Shivangi Joshi's heartfelt birthday wish for Kushal Tandon sparks dating speculations; Shares unseen video!

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is a well-known television actor in the industry. She has rewritten the rules of acting with her extraordinary talent and skills. One of the main things that draws an audience is her presence.

Many people praised her performances in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira, who played opposite Mohsin Khan, and in Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka alongside Kushal Tandon.

On Thursday, March 28, our beloved Reyansh, also known as Kushal Tandon, turned a year older. Shivangi Joshi, the co-star of the TV show Barsatein, sent a special birthday wish to the handsome man. The admirers gasped as the small screen queen wrote a heartfelt text wishing Tandon.

Shivangi and Kushal won hearts with their sizzling chemistry in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. The two celebrities created ripples on the small screen with their scorching romance in Ekta Kapoor's show. Last month, the show went off-air due to low TRPs.

The birthday guy received elegant birthday wishes from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star, who sent him unseen footage. The star of Balika Vadhu 2 wrote a heartfelt message and sent Kushal happy wishes on Instagram. With affection, she wished him "endless happiness" and fun on his birthday.

"Wishing the most beautiful soul a birthday filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness. Today, we're celebrating you! Another year older, wiser, and more fabulous than ever. To the person who brings a touch of uniqueness to every moment, may your birthday be equally exceptional. On your special day, may all your dreams and aspirations come true. You deserve nothing less! Happy Birthday! May this new year of life bring you endless joy, prosperity, and unforgettable memories.”

Fans speculated about their relationship after seeing Shivangi's message, wondering if they were dating. The words left in the comments section by the fans are stunning.

"May the bond remain the same and keeps growing," one person stated, and another said, "You both look so beautiful & perfect together & Happiest Birthday @therealkushaltandon." One user wrote, "Are you guys dating each other? Hope it is true."

The celebrities have been quiet about their relationship despite questions from the public about it. Shivangi and Kushal have not given any thought to the rumors regarding their private lives.

