Shoaib Ali to play the negative lead in Zee TV’s Dil Yeh Ziddhi Hai

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 06:03 PM

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day, we broke the news about newbie Megha Ray being locked to play the female lead in Zee TV’s upcoming show Dil Yeh Ziddhi Hai, produced by Manor Rama Pictures

(Read here: Newbie Megha Ray to romance Rohit Suhanti in Zee TV’s Dil Yeh Ziddhi Hai).  

Now, the latest we have heard is that actor Shoaib Ali, who was last seen in Colors’ Kesari Nandan, has been roped in to play the negative lead in the show.

We could not get through to Shoaib for his comment.

Dil Yeh Ziddhi Hai is a story of a girl Dhara who starts losing her eyesight. However, the free-spirited girl does not give up. She decides to face the hurdles.

Dil Yeh Ziddhi Hai is expected to launch in the month of October. 

