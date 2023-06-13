Shoaib Embraces the Peshawari Dialect to Perfectly Disguise his Role as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard in the Upcoming Track of 'Ajooni' on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: Popular television actor Shoaib Ibrahim has taken on a challenging new character in the hit show 'Ajooni' on Star Bharat. In order to authentically portray the character of a ‘Pathan’, Shoaib has dedicated himself to learning the Peshawari dialect, adding depth and realism to his performance. 'Ajooni' has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and exceptional performances. Shoaib, known for his versatility and dedication to his craft, is ready to leave no stone unturned in bringing his character to life. In this new track, Shoaib's character, ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard, will play a pivotal role, adding a fresh and exciting dynamic to the show.

To ensure his portrayal is as authentic as possible, Shoaib has embarked on an intensive language learning journey. He has spent countless hours studying the Peshawari dialect, embracing its nuances, and incorporating them seamlessly into his dialogue delivery. This commitment to excellence demonstrates Shoaib's unwavering dedication to his craft.

Reflecting on his transformative experience, Shoaib says, "I have found learning the Peshawari dialect to be a really pleasant experience. My connection to the part has become stronger as a result of being able to fully grasp the essence of the character I am playing. I hope that the audience will love my new appearance and that my performance will do the role justice”.

The upcoming track in 'Ajooni' promises to be a game-changer, with Shoaib's exceptional portrayal as a Pathan adding a thrilling twist to the narrative. Viewers can expect intense drama, powerful dialogues, and a gripping storyline that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Stay tuned to watch ‘Ajooni’ every Monday-Friday at 8:30 Pm only on Star Bharat.

