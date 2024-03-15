Shoaib Ibrahim responds to trolls targeting newborn son Ruhaan; Says ‘Those people showed their mentality’

MUMBAI: Trolls and harsh abuse are nothing new to Shoaib and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim. Both the husband and the wife have frequently come under heavy criticism. The actors of Sasural Simar Ka have previously said that while the trolling first disturbed them, they have become used to it and aren't as upset by what the haters have to say.

However, when they didn't even spare their kid Ruhaan and brutally teased him after his birth, trolls went beyond all boundaries. At last, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 actor talks about his feelings after ruthlessly teasing his baby.

Last year, when Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim's son was born, trolls vehemently bashed the child. While some stated that the child was not good-looking, others stated that he didn't look normal. The newborn also received a lot of love, but at the same time, he was subjected to harsh criticism. Both Dipika and Shoaib never spoke about the trolling of their newborn son. However, in a recent Q&A session with fans, Shoaib Ibrahim finally opened up about what he went through when his newborn baby was trolled.

A fan asked him, 'People used to troll a lot about Ruhaan when he was born. How did you handle the situation?' Shoaib, in his reply, said, 'By trolling a newborn baby, those people showed their mentality, and why feel things which are said by such people. Their trolling doesn't affect us, neither does their harsh criticism make even a bit of difference in our lives. Also, somewhere down the line, trolling is a sign that we are doing good in life, as I always say that be it positive or negative, people only talk about those who are doing something in life.'

After accepting motherhood, Dipika Kakar isn't in the mood to get back into the limelight, but Shoaib might appear in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

