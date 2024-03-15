Shoaib Ibrahim responds to trolls targeting newborn son Ruhaan; Says ‘Those people showed their mentality’

The actors of Sasural Simar Ka have previously said that while the trolling first disturbed them, they have become used to it and aren't as upset by what the haters have to say. At last, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 actor talks about his feelings after ruthlessly teasing his baby.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 10:58
Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Trolls and harsh abuse are nothing new to Shoaib and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim. Both the husband and the wife have frequently come under heavy criticism. The actors of Sasural Simar Ka have previously said that while the trolling first disturbed them, they have become used to it and aren't as upset by what the haters have to say.

(Also read: Must Read! Here’s looking at Dipika Kakar’s journey from pregnancy to recently embracing motherhood)

However, when they didn't even spare their kid Ruhaan and brutally teased him after his birth, trolls went beyond all boundaries. At last, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 actor talks about his feelings after ruthlessly teasing his baby.

Last year, when Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim's son was born, trolls vehemently bashed the child. While some stated that the child was not good-looking, others stated that he didn't look normal. The newborn also received a lot of love, but at the same time, he was subjected to harsh criticism. Both Dipika and Shoaib never spoke about the trolling of their newborn son. However, in a recent Q&A session with fans, Shoaib Ibrahim finally opened up about what he went through when his newborn baby was trolled.

A fan asked him, 'People used to troll a lot about Ruhaan when he was born. How did you handle the situation?' Shoaib, in his reply, said, 'By trolling a newborn baby, those people showed their mentality, and why feel things which are said by such people. Their trolling doesn't affect us, neither does their harsh criticism make even a bit of difference in our lives. Also, somewhere down the line, trolling is a sign that we are doing good in life, as I always say that be it positive or negative, people only talk about those who are doing something in life.'

After accepting motherhood, Dipika Kakar isn't in the mood to get back into the limelight, but Shoaib might appear in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

(Also read: Adorable! Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim finally reveal the face of their baby boy)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Life

Dipika Kakar Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka ajooni Nach Baliye season 8 Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 Bollywood TellyChakkar Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Balika Vadhu Madhubala TV news Agle janam mohe bitiya hi kijo Bigg Boss
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 10:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna wishes rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda on his birthday
MUMBAI: For fans of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, things have been tricky as there is always a buzz of them...
Yogita Bihani will set your heart on fire with these incredibly hot looks
MUMBAI: Indian actress Yogita Bihani is one of those actresses who started from the bottom and is making her way to the...
Laapataa Ladies box office day 14: Kiran Rao's movie had a decent week 2 here are the collection
MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa Ladies has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was released, the movie which is...
Sam Mercer, producer of M Night Shyamalan films, Snow White & The Huntsman, among others passes away at 69
MUMBAI: Well known Hollywood producer Sam Mercer sadly passed away at the age of 69. As per reports he passed away on...
Shaitaan box office day 7: Ajay Devgn starrer week 1 report is solid
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the topic of conversation in the town is the movie Shaitaan, the movie that has amazing star...
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kiku, Krushna, and Rajiv share a peek into their quirky bromance
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma has won millions of hearts with his remarkable comic timing and is one of the nation's most...
Recent Stories
Rashmika Mandanna
Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna wishes rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda on his birthday
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and rapper Badshah set to collaborate on the exciting project; Read on to know more!
Aamir Khan
Is Aamir Khan doing Andaz Apna Apna 2? The superstar on his birthday hinted about the sequel during social media interaction
BARC Ratings
BARC Ratings: Jhanak sees a rise in TRPs enters top three shows; Pandya Store sees a jump in ratings enters top five shows, Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a drop in TRP; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhank, YRKKH, Pandya Store
Hina Khan
Hina Khan reveals that she suffers from Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
Nilanjana Purkayasstha
Even though most people may disagree, I have a lot of faith in our audience; Producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha talks about Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi 
Somi Khan and Adil Khan
Somi Khan and Adil Khan finally responded to Rakhi Sawant's comment 'Somi ko bacha lo' post their marriage