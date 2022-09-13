SHOCKING! 7 actors who made an exit from Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

A lot of actors and actresses have made entries and exits from Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been constantly entertaining the viewers ever since its launch. 

The show has garnered rave reviews from the viewers. 

Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh are seen playing the lead roles. 

It's been almost two years since Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin went on-air. 

The makers have added several new twists and turns in the story and also introduced new characters to spice up the drama. 

In the span of almost two years, several actors made entries and exits. 

So, here's list of 6 actors who are no more a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

1. Yogendra Vikram Singh

He played the role of Samrat in the show. Fans were in love with his performance. Yogendra played a pivotal role but he had an on and off track in the show. Before the show took a leap, Yogendra's character was shown dead. 

2. Adish Vaidya 

He played the role of Mohit Chavan in the show. Adish quit the show for some reason and Vihan Verma stepped in his shoes. 

3. Rupa Divetia 

The actress played the role of Samrat's mother in the drama series. Rupa's character ended recently after the show took a leap. 

4. Sachin Shroff

He entered the show a few months ago as Shivani's love interest. Sachin also made an exit after the leap. 

5. Yamini Malhotra 

Yamini portrayed the character of Shivani in the show. After she made an exit, Tanvi Thakkar stepped in to play Shivani.

6. Sanjay Narvekar 

The veteran actor played a pivotal role of Sai's father Kamal Joshi in the show. The actor had a brief role but soon his character was killed and he made an exit. However, viewers saw some beautiful flashback moments of Sai and her Aaba. 

7. Mitaali Nag 

Mitaali is the latest one to make an exit from the show. The actress played the role of Devyani in the show. 

How much are you going to miss these actors? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Latest Video