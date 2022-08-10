Shocking! Abdu Rozik releases a statement on his friendship with Mc Stan says " The friendship is over and reveals how he was abused and disrespected at Stan's concert"

Abdu Rozik

MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.

One of the reasons why the show had been running well was because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

Whenever any actor is asked who their favorite contestant is, everyone says Abdu.

We have also seen how the housemates also love him and often protect him during the show. On various occasions, we have seen how Salman Khan used to praise him and has been outspoken about his fondness and love for him.

Abdu had to leave the show just a few weeks before the finale of the show and the audience was disappointed when he left the show midway as everyone wanted him to win the show.

As we all know that Abdu’s friendship with MC Stan and Shiv made headlines along with Sajid Khan and they were known as the “Mandali” group.

Post, the show everything seemed fine, but suddenly, just a few days back, there were reports of the “Mandali” not being together.

We had reported recently that Abdu had confirmed that his friendship had ended with Mc Stan when he was interacting with the media. 

Now, the Bigg Boss contestant has come out and released a statement on his friendship with Mc Stan. 

In the statement, Abdu clearly mentioned that the friendship is over. 

It all happend on the 11th of March when Abdu called Sajid Khan whi was with  Mc Stan and he wanted to talk the rapper but the rapper didn't respond back well and told Abdu that he would call back. 

The next day when Abdu called him Stan didn't response which upseted him. The Mandali had informed Abdu that Stan was upset with Abdu because he didn't click a picture with his mom during the finale.

Abdu in the statement clearly mentioned why he didn't click as he was never asked for it. 

He also mentioned a shocking incident that took place during Mc Stan show in Banglore.

He said, when he called Stan's management and told that he wanted to attend the show they refused to consider it. 

Post that Abdu thought that he would go there as a visitor so when he went he was  abused by Stan's team whoever harmed his car. 

Abdu also spoke about the collaboration that came from Stan's team and that he didn't ask for any. 

At the end, he had condemned the act of any one trolling anyone for their height, body shaming etc. 

Well, seems like the friendship between Mc And Abdu as ended forever and there is no way a patch up could take place. 

Abdu is a huge name in the world of entertainment today and has a massive following. Soon, he will be seen in Big Brother UK and fans can’t wait to see his journey.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

