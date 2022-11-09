Shocking! Actors like Mohit Malik, Ankit Siwach, Rithvik Dhanjani and many others share their casting couch experiences

TV actors like Mohit Malik, Ankit Siwach, Rithvik Dhanjani and many others refused to compromise for bagging big roles, and share their terrifying casting couch experiences

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 13:15
Shocking! Actors like Mohit Malik, Ankit Siwach, Rithvik Dhanjani and many others share their casting couch experiences

MUMBAI: It's not just actresses who suffer from horrifying casting couch experiences. Handsome hunks Mohit Malik, Ankit Siwach, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Tacker, Rajeev Khandelwal too have been victims of the menace. Recently, TV actor Mohit Malik shared his casting couch experience.


 
Mohit Malik revealed that he once suffered casting couch by somebody who offered a big project. He mentioned that the said person tried to do something and he just ran away. Mohit asserted that he could sense the vibe and simply left. Here's a look at other TV actors who spoke about casting couch.

Also Read:

Exclusive! “I am always looked up to as an intense actor and this character will definitely break this myth” Rajeev Khandelwal


 
Manmohini actor Ankit Siwach had also spoken about the casting couch experience that he suffered during his struggling days. To a news agency, Ankit had revealed that he was asked to send pictures without clothes and attend parties that had no connection to work. He described it as 'harassment'.

After Ranveer Singh spoke about a casting agent making advances toward him, TV actor Karan Tacker claimed that he suffered the same at the hands of the same person. He was once quoted saying, 'I saw this interview of Ranveer, and realised that it was the same guy; a casting director/coordinator agent who said, 'I'll ask you a question, whether you will work hard or smart.'

Also Read:

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Mohit Malik reveals how Rubina Dilaik used to help him after the stunt


 
Rithvik Dhanjani also had a horrifying casting couch story to share. The actor revealed that once a casting agent took him to a dingy place. He was taken to a room that had 'Love, Party, Sex' written in bold. The agent then touched his thighs. Rithvik revealed that he shut his laptop and zoomed out of the place.

TV actor Rajeev Khandelwal who then moved to movies once had to let a director know that he is straight and even has a girlfriend when he could sense something was going wrong.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Television Mohit Malik Ankit Siwach Rithvik Dhanjani Karan Tacker Rajeev Khandelwal casting couch
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 13:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rasika Dugal: Women-centric content previously was just an act of tokenism
MUMBAI : With women power taking the lead in the digital space with shows such as 'Delhi Crime' and 'Mirzapur', actress...
Action, gore, good acting: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast
MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular...
Kapil Sharma asks Sargun if she tosses a coin before selecting projects
MUMBAI: As Sargun Mehta returns to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a guest, the host gets busy pulling her leg and asking...
EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ghuge opens up on bagging Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, shares his experience of working with the star cast, says, ''Nakuul sir is extremely sweet and humble"
MUMBAI :  Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most watched and popular drama series on small screens.  The...
Must Read! “The audience is going to connect with the kids as every contestant is so good! Their every song will touch the people’s hearts” - Shankar Mahadevan
MUMBAI : Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows on the small screen.The talent on...
EXCLUSIVE! Raj Premi and Arup Paul to be seen in Dangal TV's upcoming show by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update. We have always been at the forefront of giving you...
Recent Stories
Action, gore, good acting: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast
Action, gore, good acting: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast
Latest Video