Shocking! Actors like Mohit Malik, Ankit Siwach, Rithvik Dhanjani and many others share their casting couch experiences

MUMBAI: It's not just actresses who suffer from horrifying casting couch experiences. Handsome hunks Mohit Malik, Ankit Siwach, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Tacker, Rajeev Khandelwal too have been victims of the menace. Recently, TV actor Mohit Malik shared his casting couch experience.

Mohit Malik revealed that he once suffered casting couch by somebody who offered a big project. He mentioned that the said person tried to do something and he just ran away. Mohit asserted that he could sense the vibe and simply left. Here's a look at other TV actors who spoke about casting couch.

Manmohini actor Ankit Siwach had also spoken about the casting couch experience that he suffered during his struggling days. To a news agency, Ankit had revealed that he was asked to send pictures without clothes and attend parties that had no connection to work. He described it as 'harassment'.After Ranveer Singh spoke about a casting agent making advances toward him, TV actor Karan Tacker claimed that he suffered the same at the hands of the same person. He was once quoted saying, 'I saw this interview of Ranveer, and realised that it was the same guy; a casting director/coordinator agent who said, 'I'll ask you a question, whether you will work hard or smart.'

Rithvik Dhanjani also had a horrifying casting couch story to share. The actor revealed that once a casting agent took him to a dingy place. He was taken to a room that had 'Love, Party, Sex' written in bold. The agent then touched his thighs. Rithvik revealed that he shut his laptop and zoomed out of the place.

TV actor Rajeev Khandelwal who then moved to movies once had to let a director know that he is straight and even has a girlfriend when he could sense something was going wrong.

