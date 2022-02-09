SHOCKING! Amruta Khanvilkar reveals the one thing she never wishes to have which her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 co-contestant Rubina Dilaik has and we are totally surprised

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 14:15
MUMBAI : The 10th season of popular celebrity-dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to hit the small screens in a day's time. 

Everyone's excitement level is at peak as the show is back after a gap of 5 years. 

Well, the contestants of the show are already getting along pretty well with each other.

Social media of these actors and actresses are proof that they are having a gala time. 

Amruta Khanvilkar is one such contestant who is not just known for her acting but also for her amazing dancing skills. 

In one of her recent interviews with Siddharth Kannan when Amruta was asked to mention one thing she doesn't want from her Jhalak co-contestant Rubina Dilaik, the actress had a great answer to it. 

Amruta said, "Rubina has the Bigg Boss trophy since she was season 15's winner but I don't want it."

Elaborating on the same, she said, "No, I don't want it as I will never do Bigg Boss. Either I'll stay in the house or the other contestants as I am very short-tempered.''

Well, Amruta and Rubina will be competing in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. 

Both the actresses have also been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi but in different seasons. 

While Rubina appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Amruta was in the season 10 of the popular show. 

Amruta and Rubina are quite strong performers and they will be great contenders to each other. 

Well, Amruta's statement has made it clear that she will never do Bigg Boss. 

But the ardent fans would definitely love to see her in the show. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 
 
