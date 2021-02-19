Shocking! Ankit Mohan to EXIT from Sony SAB's Kaatelal & Sons

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The current track of the show revolves around Garima and Susheela standing up for their family and saving them from being caused a financial loss by fighting others.

The show is gaining massive popularity for its intriguing storyline and stellar performances from all the artists in the show.

The show stars Megha Chakraborty, Jiya Shankar, Ashok Lokhande, Sachin Chaudhary, Paras Arora and Ankit Mohan in lead roles.

Now shocking news that's coming our way is that Ankit Mohan who essays the character of Vikram on the show is all set to make an exit from the show.

Ankit's untimely exit came as a major disappointment as his character is much loved by the fans and his track is running successfully.

We reached out to Ankit Mohan to know the exact reason behind his exit but the actor refused to comment on the matter.

Although the reasons behind the untimely exit are still unknown and it will come as quite a shocker for the actor's diehard fans.

Kaatelal & Sons is produced by Contiloe Pictures. The show has a stellar star cast including Megha Chakroborty, Jiya Shankar, Paras Arora, Ankit Mohan, Ashok Lokhande, Hemaakshi Ujjain among others.

