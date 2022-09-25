Shocking! Ankita Lokhande shares her casting couch experience, Read to know more

Ankita Lokhande who rose to fame with popular show Pavitra Rishta opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput revealed that she was once asked to sleep with a producer to bag a project

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 17:00
MUMBAI: Casting couch has been faced by several top actors in the industry. Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande recently shared her casting couch experience. The Pavitra Rishta actress said not once but twice she had to face the worst experience.

Ankita in a conversation with a news portal said, “I was so smart, I was alone in that room and was 19 or 20 years old, and asked him, ‘Which type of compromise does your producer want? Do I have to go for parties or dinners?” she began.

Ankita Lokhande was outright told that she will have to sleep with the producer. She added, “And the moment he said it, maine uski band baja di thi (I took him to task). I told him, ‘I think your producer wants a girl to sleep with, not a very talented girl to work with.’ And I left from there. He then apologized and said he will try to take me to his film. But I said, ‘If you try and take me in also, I’m not interested in your film’.”

This wasn’t the only time when Ankita Lokhande went through the casting couch. In another scenario, a big actor had made advances with the way he held her hand. She refused to reveal the name.

Credit: Koimoi

Television Ankita Lokhande Pavitra Rishta Manikarnika Smart Jodi Baaghi 3 Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Sushant Singh Rajput Vicky Jain TellyChakkar
