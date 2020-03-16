Shocking! Asim Riaz takes an indirect dig at Salman Khan for his exit from the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali says “ My Father was promised a movie, they used my name for creating a hype and the pressure, anxiety they have given me will not break me”

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he grabbed the headlines for his fights with Siddarth Shukla. Moreover, he was one of the few contestants picked on by Salman Khan and grilled in every episode.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked on a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

The actor has gained immense fans following his stint in the reality show. He is a hot favorite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

There are days on which the actor keeps trending online for no particular reason, but that’s the way his fans shower their love and support on him.

There were reports doing the rounds that Asim Riaz was confirmed to debut in the Bollywood movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Salman Khan and all the media portals had already confirmed the news.

But then what happened no one knows and then he was replaced by Ayush Sharma who then quite the movie owing to creative differences.

Recently, Asim took on to his social media account and expressed his hurt of being removed from the movie where he said “ My father was promised a project from an influential personality from the industry, for than one year they used my name to create a hype for the project all the big media publication spoke about it and also confirmed it all I want to say is all the fake promises won’t make me feel down. The pressure and anxiety they have given me will never make me stop me from doing what I do right now so muje apney tour se duniya ko jeene de”

Well, we all know that the message is directed at Salman Khan as it was the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali that he was confirmed for and then replaced at the last moment.

The movie stars Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan, Pooja Hedge, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

There is no doubt that Asim has set an example of someone who was unknown when he began his journey in Bigg Boss to become someone extremely famous with a crazy fan following.

What do you think could be the reason for Asim not being part of the movie?

