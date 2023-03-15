Shocking! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Raghav is invited for a party, Prachi meets him in an awkward encounter

Prachi is best friends with Raghav and recently it was revealed that Raghav did have feelings for Prachi and he was humiliated in front of everyone. Raghav was just an employee working for Ram and now after the second leap of three years, he is reportedly a big businessman.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 18:00
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. The show Bade Acche Lagte Hain recently took another leap of 3 years and Raghav is now entering Prachi’s life again.

Also read:Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Raghav makes a strong comeback after three years

Bade Acche Lagte Hain recently took a leap of 20 years and the story moved forward with Ram and Priya’s children- Prachi and Pihu and Hiten Tejwani became the father figure to both of Ram’s daughters.

After Raghav’s humiliation all those years ago, he was asked to leave and Pihu left with him too, given they were close friends and Raghav was not given a chance to defend his point. She promised to return after becoming very successful and building a name for themselves.

Now, the upcoming track is going to be very interesting. The Kapoors and Prachi will be soon hosting a party and Raghav, Pihu and Angad will be invited for the same.

Due to a mishap, wine will be spilled on Raghav’s shirt and he will go to a room to change it. However, Prachi arrives in the same room too and sees him, standing there shirtless. They both will be stunned for a moment.

Let’s see what happens now!

Also read: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta looks Suave in this New look, check out

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar.

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 18:00

