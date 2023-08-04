Shocking! Bhumi Pednekar follows the style of Naagin actress Nia Sharma

Bhumi And Nia are two big names from the world of entertainment, one has made a mark in television, and the other in Bollywood. Now we came across a post where Bhummi is seen copying Nia’s style statement.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 19:52
Shocking! Bhumi Pednekar follows the style of Naagin actress Nia Sharma

MUMBAI:These days when actors go in for an event the style quotient is as important as you get papped everywhere and then there is a series of discussions on social media whether the actor is dressed well or not.

Recently, there was an event held where all the celebrities had come and were getting papped and Bhumi Pednekar was one of the guests who had come to the event.

These days whatever Bhumi has been wearing has become a point of discussion on social media as the fan feels that she is wearing anything that doesn’t make sense.

Just a day ago, when Bhumi attended an event once again she was trolled and the netizens were asking what she is wearing and what happened to her style.

The one thing that the fans noticed was that she has copied the earrings of Nia Sharma where she wore the exact same one.

ALSO READ :Bhumi Pednekar gets trolled for her latest red carpet appearance; netizens say, “She looks so weird”

The earing is made of goal and is quite long but its suits both of them, and those earnings did make both of them look gorgeous but the fans feel that Bhummi shouldn’t have copied Nia and should have had her own statement.

Well, there is no doubt Bhumi is known for her acting chops and her beautiful look but at times the actors do goof up and things become similar but the way the two carry it is very different.

Whom among Bhummi and Nia do you like in those earings?

Do let know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Shocking! “She should learn from Rani Mukerji” netizens trolls Bhumi Pednekar and praises Rani Mukerji as they get clicked together

Bhumi Pednekar Bollywood actress YRF films Nia Sharma Naagin 5 Colors Voot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/08/2023 - 19:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Dhamaka! Abhir’s truth to come out in the open during the Gangaur celebrations?
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Shocking! Bhumi Pednekar follows the style of Naagin actress Nia Sharma
MUMBAI:These days when actors go in for an event the style quotient is as important as you get papped everywhere and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Aww! Abhimanyu decorates Abhir’s hospital room to give him the warmth of his home
MUMBAI:   Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty to be the first guests on the upcoming show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth drop major couple goals as they are soon to embrace parenthood
MUMBAI:Actress Ishita Dutta who was seen and loved in the movie Drishyam is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we...
From performing together to performing in front of judge Terence Lewis, Shivanshu Soni mesmerizes everybody with his spectacular performance on 'India's Best Dancer Season 3'
 MUMBAI : With a few hours to go, the excitement for Sony Entertainment Television's brand new edition of "India's Best...
Recent Stories
Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth drops major couple goals as they soon to embrace parenthood
Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth drop major couple goals as they are soon to embrace parenthood

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty to be the first guests on the upcoming show of COLORS “Entertainment Ki Raat – Hou
Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty to be the first guests on the upcoming show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”
Shivanshu
From performing together to performing in front of judge Terence Lewis, Shivanshu Soni mesmerizes everybody with his spectacular performance on 'India's Best Dancer Season 3'
MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati to be the gang leader in the upcoming season?
MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati to be the gang leader in the upcoming season?
LOCK UPP SEASON 2
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Bos 15 contestant Moose Jattana to participate in the upcoming season?
Exclusive! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actress Kajal Chonkar roped in for Ishq Mein Ghayal
Exclusive! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actress Kajal Chonkar roped in for Ishq Mein Ghayal
Afzal Khan
Exclusive! Afzal Khan roped in for Colors TV’s upcoming show Suhaagan