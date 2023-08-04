Shocking! Bhumi Pednekar follows the style of Naagin actress Nia Sharma

MUMBAI:These days when actors go in for an event the style quotient is as important as you get papped everywhere and then there is a series of discussions on social media whether the actor is dressed well or not.

Recently, there was an event held where all the celebrities had come and were getting papped and Bhumi Pednekar was one of the guests who had come to the event.

These days whatever Bhumi has been wearing has become a point of discussion on social media as the fan feels that she is wearing anything that doesn’t make sense.

Just a day ago, when Bhumi attended an event once again she was trolled and the netizens were asking what she is wearing and what happened to her style.

The one thing that the fans noticed was that she has copied the earrings of Nia Sharma where she wore the exact same one.

The earing is made of goal and is quite long but its suits both of them, and those earnings did make both of them look gorgeous but the fans feel that Bhummi shouldn’t have copied Nia and should have had her own statement.

Well, there is no doubt Bhumi is known for her acting chops and her beautiful look but at times the actors do goof up and things become similar but the way the two carry it is very different.

Whom among Bhummi and Nia do you like in those earings?

Do let know in the comments below.

