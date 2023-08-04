Shocking! “She should learn from Rani Mukerji” netizens trolls Bhumi Pednekar and praises Rani Mukerji as they get clicked together

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Bhumi Pednekar has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them, she is indeed one of the major head turners coming from Bollywood industry who is known not only for her acting but also for her hotness and her dressing sense.

Recently have seen actress Bhumi Pednekar and Rani Mukerji getting clicked together as the arrive for and event, no doubt this video of both the actress is getting viral all over the internet, on one hand actress Bhumi Pednekar is getting some negative comments for her dress and her look and on the other hand the fans are appreciating Rani Mukerji is giving perfect example of elegance.

As we can these comments many people are trolling Bhumi Pednekar and saying that what kind of dress she is wearing and comparing her with Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense, well people are saying that she should learn from Rani Mukerji the way she has dressed and praising for her elegance and her beauty, netizens are saying Rani Mukerji is the example of old is gold and she knows how to carry herself.

