Shocking! Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma part ways after dating almost for four years

Paras and Mahira had met on Bigg Boss 13 and since then they have a very strong connection and have been in a relationship. Now there is news doing the rounds that the two have broken up and their relationship has ended.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 09:00
Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 did extremely well for itself. The show had finally made it to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content.

Every contestant in the show was strong and played the game well. 

Shehnaaz Gill, Late actor Siddarth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Para Chabra, Mahira Sharma, and Rashmi Desai were the few contestants who are still remembered for their game in the show. 

The show is known for the love story of SidNaaz which is still the talking point of the season.

Apart from them two contestants also fell in love inside the house and that was of Mahira Mishra and Paras Chabra. 

Paras and Mahira, who are one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house grabbed the headlines for their proximity in the house.

The duo, from the beginning, had a great rapport with each other and their true friendship stood out in the house where relationships are so fickle and fake.

Paras had made headlines for his clones with Mahira on the show and the famous kisses that he gave her.

In many interviews, both Paras and Mahira spoke about their fondness for each other and how their families supported them. 

The duo has a massive fan following and the audience loves to see their pair together.

Post the show the two were seen in music videos and the two are being loved by the audiences.

But now there is news that Paras and Mahira have parted ways and the reason is still unknown. 

Also Read - Paras Chhabra’s LOSS is Mahira Sharma’s GAIN!

She deletes all the photos from her social media account which has given fuel to this news. 

This has come as a shock to their fans as they thought that this would have a fairy tale ending.

But unfortunately, things haven't worked for the couple. 

Paras and Mahira post Bigg Boss 13 have been seen in many music videos together. 

Well, this is heartbreak news for all their fans. 

What do you think could be the reason for this breakup? 

Do let us know in the comments below

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

(ALSO READ - Finally! Paras Chhabra opens up about his relationship with Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 13 emdemol reality shows Colors Voot Salman Khan SidNaaz Siddarth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Surprising! Vanraj offers his friendship to Anupama
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Akshay to visit Prachi's place
MUMBAI :Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites...
What! Mahhi Vij brutally trolled for making 3 year old daughter Tara wear makeup, netizens say “Give her a chance to be a child…”
MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij is a popular face in entertainment. She has mainly appeared in Malayalam and Hindi movies and is...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimanyu learns that Abhir is his son, demands why Akshara didn’t tell him
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhimanyu scolds Akshara for hiding the truth
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Anupamaa: Major Twist! Nimit repents his past mistakes and want Dimpy back in his life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Ayan Mukerji
Trending! From Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 to Brahmastra 2 release date revealed, here are some of the trending news from the entertainment world

Latest Video

Related Stories
Mahhi Vij
What! Mahhi Vij brutally trolled for making 3 year old daughter Tara wear makeup, netizens say “Give her a chance to be a child…”
DEBATTMA SAHA
Exclusive! Debattama Saha finally breaks her silence on dating Karanvir Sharma, read to know more
MC STAN
Audience Verdict! Netizens feel MC Stan’s overconfidence and attitude is responsible for his failures and downfall post-Bigg Boss
ADITYA Deskhmukh
Kya Baat Hai! Fans call Aditya Dekshmukh of Lag Ja Gale a ‘copy-paste’ of this Bollywood Veteran! Find out who?
Iftar Parties
WOW! From Iftar Parties on Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to Ajooni, Check out the list of shows that hosted Iftaar parties!
Divyaalakshmi
Exclusive! “All the characters that I have played have been memorable and so different from each other”, Actresses Divyaalakshmi talks about her journey, breakthrough roles, and her future plans!