Shocking! Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma part ways after dating almost for four years

Bigg Boss 13 did extremely well for itself. The show had finally made it to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that's because of the content.

Every contestant in the show was strong and played the game well.

Shehnaaz Gill, Late actor Siddarth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Para Chabra, Mahira Sharma, and Rashmi Desai were the few contestants who are still remembered for their game in the show.

The show is known for the love story of SidNaaz which is still the talking point of the season.

Apart from them two contestants also fell in love inside the house and that was of Mahira Mishra and Paras Chabra.

Paras and Mahira, who are one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house grabbed the headlines for their proximity in the house.

The duo, from the beginning, had a great rapport with each other and their true friendship stood out in the house where relationships are so fickle and fake.

Paras had made headlines for his clones with Mahira on the show and the famous kisses that he gave her.

In many interviews, both Paras and Mahira spoke about their fondness for each other and how their families supported them.

The duo has a massive fan following and the audience loves to see their pair together.

Post the show the two were seen in music videos and the two are being loved by the audiences.

But now there is news that Paras and Mahira have parted ways and the reason is still unknown.

She deletes all the photos from her social media account which has given fuel to this news.

This has come as a shock to their fans as they thought that this would have a fairy tale ending.

But unfortunately, things haven't worked for the couple.

Paras and Mahira post Bigg Boss 13 have been seen in many music videos together.

Well, this is heartbreak news for all their fans.

