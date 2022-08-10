Shocking! Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh gets injured, gets six stitches on her hand

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 12:47
MUMBAI: Television actress Arti Singh needs no introduction. She has been in this industry for more than a decade and rose to fame with her role in the serial Parichay — Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka on Colors. The actress gained immense fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Now, the actress who has been roped in for a negative role in Shravani, has been injured.

Arti said she had gone for dinner with her friends where she accidentally broke a glass and some shards went into her hand. Arti didn’t realize that some pieces of glass went into a hand. The actress said that she was in a lot of discomfort the whole night and in the morning was in excruciating pain. 

Arti went to the doctor and further said, “After examining my hand, they figured approximately seven glass fragments were stuck in the wound. They removed those glass pieces and gave me six stitches to close the injury. I took a four-day break. I was discharged two days ago and resumed the shoot today.”

Arti has been of TV shows like Maayka, Grihasti, Uttaran, Udaan, Parichay, Sasural Simar Ka and Waaris. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-freepressjournal

Waaris Bigg Boss Uttaran Grihasti Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai Comedy Nights Bachao TV news TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 12:47

