Shocking! Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh gets injured, gets six stitches on her hand

MUMBAI: Television actress Arti Singh needs no introduction. She has been in this industry for more than a decade and rose to fame with her role in the serial Parichay — Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka on Colors. The actress gained immense fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Now, the actress who has been roped in for a negative role in Shravani, has been injured.

Also Read- What! Check out the shocking thing that Arti Singh said about her co - ex Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill

Arti said she had gone for dinner with her friends where she accidentally broke a glass and some shards went into her hand. Arti didn’t realize that some pieces of glass went into a hand. The actress said that she was in a lot of discomfort the whole night and in the morning was in excruciating pain.

Arti went to the doctor and further said, “After examining my hand, they figured approximately seven glass fragments were stuck in the wound. They removed those glass pieces and gave me six stitches to close the injury. I took a four-day break. I was discharged two days ago and resumed the shoot today.”

Arti has been of TV shows like Maayka, Grihasti, Uttaran, Udaan, Parichay, Sasural Simar Ka and Waaris.

Also Read- Arti Singh of 'Bigg Boss 13' to play negative role for first time in 'Shravani'

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-freepressjournal