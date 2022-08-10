What! Check out the shocking thing that Arti Singh said about her co - ex Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI :Arti Singh Sharma is a popular actress in the television industry.

She is in this industry for more than a decade and rose to fame with her role in the serial Parichay — Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka on Colors.

But, it was the reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 where the audience got to see the real side of the actress. She shot to another level of fame and her fan following increased in a huge way.

Now, the actress will be seen in the new serial of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited Shravani, where she will be essaying the role of Chadra, a negative character.

During one of her interviews she was asked about Shehnaaz and her debut in Salman Khan’s movie “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” to which the actress said that she hasn’t spoken to Arti but she is very happy for Shehnaaz and her movie and she wishes her all the best for the movie.

Both Shehnaaz and Arti on Bigg Boss 13 were good friends and they did have cordial relations on the show and both were finalists.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are super excited to see Arti back on screen after so long.

