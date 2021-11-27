Shocking! Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty is shaken with the wild card entries

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fans are looking forward to interesting dramas with wild card entries inside the house. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty was a bit shaken by the wild card entries - Devoleena Bhattacharya, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh.

Shamita was seen asking Tejasswi and Nishant about the temperaments of the wild cards. Shamita says, “I haven’t seen them on TV, so are they chill? Do they fight unnecessarily?” To this Tejasswi replies that they don’t fight unnecessarily and are quite sorted. She calls them “nice people.” Shamita says that if all stay together, they can win over anything but all the contestants don’t stay together. Shamita calls Rakhi very honest and real.

She further states, “I am starting to feel trapped and I don’t like that feeling. How much do I fight? I am tired of fighting in the house. People constantly judge me; tell me I am controlling. There are not just negatives but also positive things about me. But whatever. I am ok with all that. I am who I am. And with these wild card entries, I feel so lost.”

Nishant tells her to stay strong and says, “Do gaye hai, do abhi hai na?” He refers to Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin going out and says that Pratik and he are still there for her. He says, “No matter how, but two are still with you.”

Credit: ETimes