Shocking! Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma was attacked by his brother-in-law, confirms police

MUMBAI: Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged an FIR against the man who allegedly attacked actor Priyank Sharma of "Bigg Boss 11" fame, an official said Wednesday. Sharma, who had filed a complaint at the Kaushambi police station, had claimed he was hit by "an unknown person" at a hospital here following which he sustained a few scratches on his body. However, Indirapuram circle officer Abhay Mishra reported that the attacker was not "unknown" and was later identified as Sharma's brother-in-law.

Also Read: SUPER EXCITING! This Rakshabandhan, three major twists are set to take place in StarPlus' Anupamaa

The FIR was registered under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Sharma, along with his father, had visited the hospital on July 30 for his mother's check-up. The actor and his brother-in-law were not on good terms, the officer added.

"After the check-up, the actor and his brother-in-law had some altercation. In a rush of anger, his relative slapped him at the hospital," Mishra was quoted saying.

Also Read: Dangerous! Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma files a police complaint after a scary attack at Ghaziabad, details inside

Priyank Sharma who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 11 filed a police complaint after being attacked by a man at a hospital in Ghaziabad on July 30.

He became a popular face after he participated in Bigg Boss 11 four years ago. On the work front, Priyank has been focussing on web shows. In the past, he has participated in reality shows like Roadies Rising, Splitsvilla 10 apart from Bigg Boss 11.

Credit: Etimes