Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan undergoes successful LASIK eye surgery; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Following his involvement on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he placed first runner-up, Abhishek Malhan gained widespread recognition. His captivating gameplay connected with the audience and brought him a great deal of notoriety. Despite not winning the competition, he unquestionably won over many hearts and became a well-liked character among the crowd.

His mother, Dimple Malhan, claims on her YouTube channel that Abhishek had LASIK eye surgery to get rid of his glasses. The doctor has recommended him not to use his phone for at least eight hours. In addition, as the video shows, he had eye irritation.

The most well-known and often used laser refractive procedure to treat vision issues is LASIK eye surgery. As an alternative to spectacles or contact lenses, laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) may be used.

'Fukra Insaan,' also known as Abhishek Malhan, recently disclosed his earnings and wealth. Malhan claimed to be the owner of a Rs 25 crore home. Malhan, who was born in 1997, became well-known after working with CarryMinati, Puneet Superstar, and The Great Khali, a former WWE wrestler. Inspired by artists such as Mr. Beast and KSI, he embarked on his YouTube career.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan made lighthearted fun of Bigg Boss Season 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar. Malhan, also going by Fukra Insaan, made the amusing observation that Salman Khan was too strong an opponent for someone called "Abhishek" on Twitter.

"Salman bhai ke samne ABHISHEK naam ka banda kabhi nahi jeet sakta, BB 18 mein Ayushman naam leke enter karte hain," he even proposed the idea of entering Bigg Boss 18 under the name "Ayushman."(A person named "Abhishek" can never win in Salman bhai's eyes; let's enter Bigg Boss 18 under the name "Ayushman.")?" In addition to making light of Abhishek Kumar's performance on Bigg Boss Season 17, he also made light of his previous Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 experience.

Abhishek Malhan responded positively to the outcome of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, even though he lost to Elvish Yadav, and viewers appreciated his remarkable journey on the show. Even though there were some early disagreements, Elvish Yadav and the other person eventually worked things out.

Credit- Pinkvilla