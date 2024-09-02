Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan undergoes successful LASIK eye surgery; Read on to know more!

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 first runner-up, Abhishek Malhan captivating gameplay connected with the audience and brought him a great deal of notoriety. Despite not winning the competition, he unquestionably won over many hearts and became a well-liked character among the crowd.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/09/2024 - 10:32
Abhishek Malhan

MUMBAI: Following his involvement on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he placed first runner-up, Abhishek Malhan gained widespread recognition. His captivating gameplay connected with the audience and brought him a great deal of notoriety. Despite not winning the competition, he unquestionably won over many hearts and became a well-liked character among the crowd.

(Also  read: OH NO! Manisha Rani gets a bit uncomfortable as fans gather around her to click a picture )

His mother, Dimple Malhan, claims on her YouTube channel that Abhishek had LASIK eye surgery to get rid of his glasses. The doctor has recommended him not to use his phone for at least eight hours. In addition, as the video shows, he had eye irritation.

The most well-known and often used laser refractive procedure to treat vision issues is LASIK eye surgery. As an alternative to spectacles or contact lenses, laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) may be used.

'Fukra Insaan,' also known as Abhishek Malhan, recently disclosed his earnings and wealth. Malhan claimed to be the owner of a Rs 25 crore home. Malhan, who was born in 1997, became well-known after working with CarryMinati, Puneet Superstar, and The Great Khali, a former WWE wrestler. Inspired by artists such as Mr. Beast and KSI, he embarked on his YouTube career.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan made lighthearted fun of Bigg Boss Season 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar. Malhan, also going by Fukra Insaan, made the amusing observation that Salman Khan was too strong an opponent for someone called "Abhishek" on Twitter.

"Salman bhai ke samne ABHISHEK naam ka banda kabhi nahi jeet sakta, BB 18 mein Ayushman naam leke enter karte hain," he even proposed the idea of entering Bigg Boss 18 under the name "Ayushman."(A person named "Abhishek" can never win in Salman bhai's eyes; let's enter Bigg Boss 18 under the name "Ayushman.")?" In addition to making light of Abhishek Kumar's performance on Bigg Boss Season 17, he also made light of his previous Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 experience.

Abhishek Malhan responded positively to the outcome of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, even though he lost to Elvish Yadav, and viewers appreciated his remarkable journey on the show. Even though there were some early disagreements, Elvish Yadav and the other person eventually worked things out.

(Also read: Congratulations! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fame Manisha Rani gifts herself a new car )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 Manisha Rani bigg boss ott 2 Television Abhishek Malhan Elvish Yadav Pooja Bhatt Jia Shankar Mahesh Bhatt Avinash Sachdeva Falaq Naaz Digital News Bollywood TV news OTT Urvashi Rautela Hum Toh Deewane Bollywood Song TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/09/2024 - 10:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Lantrani Review! The perfect pick for dark theme lovers is here, Lantrani will surely entertain you with dark emotions and griming silence
MUMBAI: The audience is enjoying the smooth flow of good quality content with all the convenience they can get, thanks...
What! Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta criticizes Amit Jain for lowering equity offer; Here's the details!
MUMBAI: Three businesses appeared on Shark Tank India season 3 and presented their ideas to the sharks in the most...
What! Sonakshi Sinha's team faces legal trouble as a non-bailable warrant issued in a fraud case; Details inside!
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha, a Bollywood actress, and her group had unexpectedly found themselves in a sticky situation. The...
Exclusive! Maddam Sir actress Rachanaa Parulkkar roped in for Sobo Films next on Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Lovely! Sahil Salathia reveals being in a 'Happy Relationship’; Sonnalli Seygall’s comment sparks speculations about his mystery partner
MUMBAI: Our favorite tinsel town celebrity, Sahil Salathia, is getting ready to make a formal statement about something...
Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan undergoes successful LASIK eye surgery; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI: Following his involvement on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he placed first runner-up, Abhishek Malhan gained...
Recent Stories
Sonakshi Sinha
What! Sonakshi Sinha's team faces legal trouble as a non-bailable warrant issued in a fraud case; Details inside!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shark Tank India
What! Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta criticizes Amit Jain for lowering equity offer; Here's the details!
Rachanaa Parulkkar
Exclusive! Maddam Sir actress Rachanaa Parulkkar roped in for Sobo Films next on Star Plus
Shruti
Shruti Choudhary takes inspiration from Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat, stuns viewers in a 10 kg lehenga on COLORS’ ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’
Samridhii
Kya Baat Hai! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla reveals she has dubbed for Tripti Dimri’s voice in Animal’s OTT release
Garima
EXCLUSIVE! Garima Singh and Mohammedsaud Mansuri roped in for LSD Productions' next for Zee TV?
Chef Ranveer Brar
Family Table: Exciting! Chef Ranveer Brar to take us on a culinary journey with his food making skills and captivating narratives in this new cooking reality show