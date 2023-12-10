Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Jiya Shankar responds to trolls with empowering message; Says ‘I've cried many years...’

MUMBAI: Jiya Shankar had a significant impact on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The gifted actress works in a fantastic field, and after garnering praise for her acting prowess, she is now enticing audiences with her genuine personality. Jiya has expressed her ideas and beliefs in great detail. The actress is frequently seen using social media to share her opinions on a variety of topics. She is never afraid to talk openly about anything. The actress recently shared her opinions on the online bullies she has encountered after leaving the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Twitter (now X), in honour of World Mental Health Day.

Jiya Shankar received criticism frequently for constantly grinning and laughing within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The actress released a lengthy note on social media after receiving abuse over the same.

So yesterday was mental health day and I literally have no words to describe this but it’s disturbing to see how some people spread hate online mostly because their identities are hidden not knowing what the other person is going through or how this might affect them mentally.… — Jiyaa Shankar (@heyshankar_) October 11, 2023

She penned, She wrote, "So yesterday was mental health day and I literally have no words to describe this but it’s disturbing to see how some people spread hate online mostly because their identities are hidden not knowing what the other person is going through or how this might affect them mentally. I still feel these people need love and healing for them to see the good in others or to appreciate others. I hope you surround yourself with those who bring out the good in you. I hope you heal and I hope you get to see how beautiful this world is, life is and each of our journeys are .

Stop judging, start living.

In the end, all of us are only humans with our own imperfections that makes us who we are. I hope you never stop learning, dreaming, hustling, growing, and trying to become a better version of yourself. Do yourself proud. It is true I've cried many years to truly love and appreciate life and myself. So if you see me smiling all the time it is because I’ve finally learned how to love myself. Aur mein apni favourite hoon.”

Jiya has previously appeared in a number of TV programs, but she rose to prominence when she took the lead in Meri Hanikarak Biwi. Following that, she bagged Kaatelal & Sons. She next gave the fantasy drama Pishachini a shot. Before becoming famous with Bigg Boss OTT 2, she previously starred with Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza in the Marathi film Ved.

Credit- Pinkvilla